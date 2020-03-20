Maintenance Workers Discover How Dirty Escalator Handrails Really Are
You'll never want to hold onto the handrails of an escalator ever again.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
Body cam footage obtained by The Intercept apparently caught a police officer in Staten Island planting drug paraphernalia inside a car during a traffic stop.
We've known about SARS-CoV-2 for only three months, but scientists can make some educated guesses about where it came from and why it's behaving in such an extreme way.
In 1978, Soviet geologists prospecting in the wilds of Siberia discovered a family of six, lost in the taiga.
A small dog was resting on a deck in Lake Tahoe when a coyote snuck up on it out of the blue. Fortunately, the dog's owner was able to scare it off in the nick of time.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
Satellite images, internet speed and traffic information tell a whole new story about Covid-19.
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
These are two cool cats who know how to deal with the winter blues.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.
Our regular meme rankings are on hold, because the internet is really only talking about one thing these days.
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
It may not be a zombie apocalypse, but the advice is still sound.
This is a world where drug-dealing millionaires raise tiger cubs in their living room, where a guy drives around with a caged snow leopard in the back of his van, where a woman gets her arm ripped off and is back at work a week later.
The 20th-century American artist - known for his scenes of derelict urban life and social alienation - is going viral
I haven't seen them in weeks. Not in person. I hear them, their footsteps, and my wife's voice as she talks on the phone to others. The creak of the floor, the open and close of a door. I am haunted by living ghosts.
Like every kid in Northern Uganda in the 1990s, Okello Moses Rubangangeyo grew up terrified of Joseph Kony.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
Getting hospitalized in the US for COVID-19 may cost thousands, researchers say. How much of that you'll pay depends on your insurance.
If you see a small 5 of spades card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
What is chloroquine, and why do Elon Musk and President Trump think it holds promise?
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Choose one of these cards and fix it clearly in your mind. Then open the answer box.
Props to Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo, who managed to sing the song in the original key.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
Coronavirus began to dominate the US news cycle in a season of wanton partying: Mardi Gras, then St. Patrick's Day and now Spring Break. Will the Chads stop at nothing to party?
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
No one alive has experienced an economic plunge this sudden.
These are our in-depth best practices for keeping yourself (and just about everything else) clean and virus-free.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
Manufacturers need fast-track regulatory approvals and government contracts. STAT.
Gone are the tourists. Gone are the Vespas. The cityscape of Rome is completely unrecognizable during Italy's coronavirus crisis.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
One of the biggest pandemics in recent history shows the importance of social distancing.
Two YouTubers make a surreal visit to the world's most visited theme park after it was shuttered and find the formerly "happiest place on Earth" eerily quiet.
You too can build a phone that feels good to use.
Sebastian Meyer and Karaman Najm co-founded a photo agency in Iraq and teamed up to document a new era in Kurdistan, a region with a long history of suffering. Until Kamaran was captured by ISIS.
Ryan Trahan spent three months building a 4,000 pound boat made out of ice and attempt to sail the length of the world's hottest lake.
They've started to give me too much information.
Mitigation can buy us time, but only suppression can get us to where we need to be.
Just some great, beautiful shorts about the outdoors.
If you're now working at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have a moment when you realize that your Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it anymore. Here are a few things you can do to get the most out of your bandwidth.
Intelligence Chair Richard Burr's selloff came around the time he was receiving daily briefings on the health threat.
You can be a careful driver and still, you wouldn't have been able to avoid incidents like this.