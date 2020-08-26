Something Unexpected Happens When You Drop A Giant Magnet On -196°C Aluminum
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
Kim Guilfoyle gave an extremely fired up speech during the RNC that captured the attention of the internet.
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
We've all been scared by the Bloody Mary legend growing up, but there's an explanation behind the optical illusion.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
Sarah and Sean Russell's fishing trip was interrupted by this extraordinary humpback whale breaching that took their breath away.
We all wish this was our mom.
Latest allegations arrive at a perilous time in Daniel Snyder's ownership of the Washington Football Team.
How many things do you do every day that aren't actually legal? We can answer that for you: a surprising amount. From jaywalking to wearing high heels without a permit, peruse this list and confront your criminal nature.
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
As of August 26, there have been more than 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 126,000 cases in Canada — but how are things going on a per capita level in states and provinces?
The United States has a law for disputed elections — but it's not ready for this year's presidential vote.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and dish about the upcoming Bill and Ted movie.
Scots is an official language of Scotland. An administrator of the Scots Wikipedia page is an American who doesn't speak Scots but simply tries to write in a Scottish accent.
It goes on for so long that it actually makes you want to scream for ice cream.
How do we make optimal peanut butter and banana sandwiches? It's really quite simple. You take a picture of your banana and bread, pass the image through a deep learning model to locate said items, do some nonlinear curve fitting to the banana, transform to polar coordinates and "slice" the banana along the fitted curve, turn those slices into elliptical polygons, and feed the polygons and bread "box" into a 2D nesting algorithm.
It's not a recipe. It's a way of life.
Pat Fahey, a knowledgable cicerone, explains every type of beer flavor.
"As a meteorologist, all I can think is 'here we go again.'"
It sounds like a stupid idea but this guy really commits to it.
At just 19 feet long, it's used to deploy underwater fences.
What exactly does Ant Group do — and how did it become so valuable?
In dozens of other patients who suppress the virus without drugs, it seems to have been cornered in parts of the genome where it cannot reproduce, scientists reported.
When the prosecutor rested his case, it seemed like there was no hope for the Trailor brothers. But the defense had a secret weapon — a 32-year-old lawyer named Abraham Lincoln.
The mashup craze may have peaked but this DJ Lobsterdust mashup will live on forever.
A New York Times survey of more than 1,500 American colleges and universities has revealed at least 26,000 cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
A secret World War Two meeting in New Hampshire's remote White Mountains created one of the 20th Century's most important institutions.
Melania Trump spoke to COVID-19's devastation. But almost no one else at the RNC has.
Never before has this video been more timely.
Many of the world's coastal cities are imperiled, but none have an escape plan as audacious as Jakarta's.
"The Batman" proves again that with each new movie adaptation of "The Dark Knight," you cannot get dark enough.
At BMP 250, you're not longer playing music, you're playing a sport.
Trump opened the second night of the Republican National Convention by pardoning a convicted bank robber right there on national TV.
Corey Menafee wasn't groomed to be a revolutionary, and he wasn't schooled in tearing down monuments. But four years ago, he swiped into work at a Yale dining hall and drew a line in the sand. He changed the institution forever.
Tech oracle Jaron Lanier saw the evils of social media platforms before anyone else. Now he talks about whether Twitter activism really works, how to fix Facebook, and why he won't be joining Silicon Valley's overlords in New Zealand.
Fifteen years ago, the writer Natasha Stoynoff went to Mar-a-Lago to interview Donald and Melania Trump on the occasion of their first anniversary.
Catch it if you can.
After artist decried a Whitney Museum show of mutual aid art, the institution canceled the exhibition.
Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian spy, was poisoned with a cup of tea in a London hotel. Working with Scotland Yard detectives, as he lay dying, he traced the lethal substance to a former comrade in the Russian secret service.
President Donald Trump staged a norm-busting show on the second night of the Republican National Convention, pardoning a convicted bank robber, hosting a naturalization ceremony, and providing a primetime platform to Americans with a history of incendiary social media posts.
Childhood dreams were what interested American photographer Arthur Tress when, in the late 1960s and '70s, he created his psychoanalytic "Dream Collector" series of images, which captured children's nightmares in terrifying detail.
On aquaculture's image problem and the people who want you to embrace the fish of the future.
In one of the country's richest cities, the public housing authority aggressively sued its residents, filing complaints for amounts as little as $5. Some residents were sued over the authority's own mistakes.
Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, is paralyzed, and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his family's attorney said.
"Goshiwon" is a tiny, cramped, cheap housing unit where South Korea's poorest people live. It also serves as a home for people who end up living on the streets or who are dealing with mental or physical issues. And in cases like this, Gosiwon becomes a beacon of hope, not despair.
But it can be anticipated and mitigated. Meet four guardians of the Pacific Northwest.
"A laser beam is pointed at a two-sided spinning variable speed concave mirror. Each side of the mirror produces a different sound due to each mirrors' unique characteristics. The laser hits a light sensor that is amplified to produce a sound with each passing light wave."
