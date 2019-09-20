Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and more, from anthology horror series "Them" to the Victorian sci-fi show "The Nevers" to the documentary "This Is A Robbery: The World's Greatest Art Heist."
I think we've pretty well established that our readers spend a lot of time driving behind trucks, staring at the backs of trucks, and this meditative process of contemplating truckly posteriors naturally leads them to ask questions. Like why the quilted metal doors? Or, as I want to explore today, what's the deal with that little, inset door on the back of some trailers, most often refrigerated trailers? Is it a pet door?
Local media outlets in Las Vegas were invited for a sneak peek of Elon Musk's new form of 'public transit' on Thursday. But just how futuristic is this technology, which Musk's Boring Company has dubbed the "Loop"? That depends how futuristic you think a car being driven slowly by a human inside of a tunnel might be.
In 1992, as an uprising broke out across L.A. in the wake of the Rodney King trial, Kevin Powell, a 25-year-old writer and teacher, got into a heated fight with Julie Gentry, a 19-year-old white woman from Alabama, on the streets of SoHo. Documented in the first season of "The Real World," their argument about racism and white privilege became an iconic moment in the history of reality TV.
As temperatures heat up and more people are congregating outdoors, questions have arisen about the need to wear a mask once you go outside. While outside air allows droplets to disperse, you should still be wary.
Glaciers all over Antarctica are in trouble as ice there rapidly melts. There's no Antarctic glacier whose fate is more consequential for our future than the Thwaites Glacier, and new research shows that things aren't looking good for it.