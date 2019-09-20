Lyft Driver Ejects Racist Passengers After They Can't Believe He's White
A Lyft driver in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania had no tolerance for these passengers after they made racist comments upon entering his car.
Student loan interest rates are about to hike in a major way. But will it affect you?
Watch the world's fastest jet suit scale a mountain amid poor visibility that would make it impossible for a helicopter to traverse in a rescue situation.
The astrophysicist with the bummer tweets is the ultimate "Actually" guy. But is that (actually) bad, or maybe kinda... good?
The Dallas County Sheriff's office says a big rig hit a bridge, crashed and spilled 35,000 lbs. of eggs all over I-30 blocking the 45/75 split.
Chris Smalls, a worker who organized and won support for the Amazon Labor Union in Staten Island, New York, reveals all the tricks Amazon tried to pull off against him, but failed.
Who will Pennsylvanians choose — the rich TV guy, the rich finance guy, or the unvetted mystery candidate?
The self-immolation of an environmental activist in Washington, D.C., revives an uncomfortable debate over the practice—and how we should talk about it.
Jack Bishop, an expert on ingredients, explains the proper way to store fresh herbs.
With the latest SCOTUS decision to further deregulate campaign finance, the Texas senator will be able pay himself back with fresh donor money.
A curfew banning unaccompanied minors will be enforced in Chicago's Millennium Park following the Saturday incident.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
More than 30 "fraudulently purchased" luxury cars wound up in this guy's back yard. Here's the back story behind this bizarre mystery.
A guy dressed as North Korea's Kim Jong-un single-handedly throws a press conference into chaos in a stunt that will either make you laugh or cringe.
A fan reimagined "Cyberpunk 2077" using Unreal Engine 5, giving way to an impressive version of Night City with stunning graphics.
To prove jobseekers' worth, some employers are asking candidates to work before they're even hired — sometimes, on tasks that take hours, even days.
Organic foods contain less pesticide and antibiotics than conventional foods but does that make them any healthier? Kurzgesagt explores the science.
Eating well doesn't necessarily just mean concentrating on the right diet — the time you eat (or don't) can also make a big difference to your wellbeing.
Spanning just over two decades, the history of the iPod introduced us to numerous models and changed the world's relationship to music.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Kevin Durant didn't grow up smoking marijuana and first tried it when he was an adult. Now the champion basketball athlete and entrepreneur wants to help destigmatize all things weed for athletes.
Should you opt for a leaner 90/10 ground beef mix, or a fattier 80/20 ground chuck? This is the number to keep in mind before you grill.
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
Conan O'Brien knew something was wrong when all of a sudden books about learning how to drive and pick up girls starting popping up on his Kindle.
Almost anyone can walk out of an exotic reptile and pet show with a snake, scorpion, or tarantula. But should you?
Have a hard time making out conversations in certain environments? These lovely Bluetooth earbuds are designed to help you out.
The 2017 World Table Tennis Championships with Jorg Rosskopf facing off against Jörgen Persson was a barn-burner, and we all can't look away.
How did the Mavericks pick apart the Suns so effectively?
DJ Khaled once quipped to Sean Evans, "I've never caught an 'L'." That was before he tried the hot sauces featured on "Hot Ones."
The legendary English soccer star explained how Michael Jordan inspired him, called out his kids for stealing his shoes and took a trip down memory lane with his iconic signature cleats.
This week, a man who gave Mother's Day roses to all his female colleagues, (even childless ones), a woman considering telling prospective dates she's rich and children's birthday party invitation drama.
Tom Brady filmed himself riding a Citi Bike in New York City over the weekend and had the time of his life.
Unidentified Flying Objects, or UFOs, have been fascinating humanity since ancient times.
Big media companies, true crime TikTokers and, now, little-known YouTubers converge onto the Heard/Depp trial to grow their audiences any way they can.
Mike Myers explains the method of his madness for creating some of the most memorable characters in movies and TV.
Putin has previously met with world leaders at opposite ends of a different — and impractically long — white wooden table at the Kremlin.
The fact that ordinary people across the world were able to capture these images of the Super Flower Blood Moon is incredible.
Tom Scott meets up with Christian Moullec who is helping geese with their migration with this cool ultralight aircraft.
The Eurovision Song Contest attracts a special, particularly unhinged type of camp carnage.
Crypto is a solution in search of a problem — or problems.
Darren Harrison talks about what was going through his head when the pilot of his plane fell unconscious, while they were returning from a fishing trip in the Bahamas on a Cessna 208.
If a house collapses and everyone sees it, will it change our nation's flood laws?
"This is just a perfect example of how this case is being treated like entertainment and not a domestic violence case ... People are treating this like it's the super bowl, something to fangirl over."
18-year-old Kai Neukerman saved the Pearl Jam concert on Friday, filling in for drummer Matt Cameron and putting on the show of his life.
A federal case cracks open how the search giant traces users' locations—and how much it's willing to give to law enforcement.
Peter Freuchen lived the life of a hundred men — winning 'The $64,000 Question,' evading a Nazi death sentence and hobnobbing with movie stars. But none of it ever would have happened had he never fashioned that DIY ice poop pick