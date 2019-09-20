Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Shares of Penn National Gaming fell more than 20% Thursday, after the publication of an article in which several women alleged that they had "violent and humiliating" sexual encounters with Dave Portnoy, president of Barstool Sports. Penn National, which operates casinos, racetracks and online sports betting, owns a significant equity stake in Barstool.

