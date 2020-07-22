Watch The Composer Of 'The Mandalorian' Perform A Mesmerizing Rendition Of The Theme
Ludwig Göransson performs the theme while zoning out.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Ted Yoho in a passionate address after he accosted her on the Capitol steps and called her a vulgar insult earlier this week.
The Wall Street Journal tracked hundreds of Apple store closures and found they were pretty good indicators of future COVID-19 spikes.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
"An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations."
With great firepower comes great drone responsibility.
Conventional wisdom says that liberal Dems are generally bad for the economy, while fiscally conservative Republicans are good. That conventional wisdom would be wrong.
I gave Governor Ron DeSantis more credit than he deserved for the low death rate in his state.
When people brandish shotguns in movies and TV shows, it often doesn't abide by the laws of logic or physics.
Spotify's third-party distribution platform is flawed, allowing scammers to impersonate popular artists for weeks on end, stealing thousands of streams in the process.
Go skating. Provide community aid. Tell each other the stories of your lives.
A YouTuber found all the right materials and was able to build himself his own invisibility shield from scratch.
6×6 was supposed to be a flashy shopping destination. Instead, it's a death knell for San Francisco development.
Fathers of the missing do everything possible to give their families hope, normalcy and closure.
Quantifying the songs that will characterize the '90s.
The pandemic is disrupting birth, death and immigration rates, and the US population could reach its lowest growth rate in 100 years.
Sweet dreams are made of this.
In 1962, a young poet met the Pop Art god, who in turn made him his first superstar. For a little while, they were in love.
A security firm analyzed a suspicious voicemail left to a tech company employee, part of an attempt to get the employee to send money to criminals.
Why did China build a massive amount of empty residential units in Kangbashi District?
The long-awaited sequel gets a September 1 release date, coming out simultaneously on VOD and theaters.
Flash is dead. But the influence of Flash games on modern gameplay is inescapable. A visual essay about the history of Flash games.
When you're thinking of safety proofing your homes, the lighting in a nursery isn't something that's usually on the top of your concerns.
"The attorney general has said that he does not have a timeline on this."
Fake glasses are super trendy these days, until your nosy friends start asking you questions about them.
Judy Mikovits spent years offering expert testimony in vaccine court cases, accidentally creating a window into how the anti-vaccine world tries to weaponize bad science.
When the auto king fled house arrest, he captivated the world. Now, the guy who helped him is in jail — and never got paid a dime.
r/Quibi is empty.
Microsoft reveals "Halo Infinite" footage, the trailer for the new "Fable" game and more.
The book that launched a thousand spreadsheets: reassessed.
"I'm not afraid but I am pissed off," said Ted Wheeler to a New York Times journalist.
Officials said they determined that a Long Island man had forged his death certificate after noticing that he misspelled "regsitry."
Code Bullet found a way to play the longest possible game of Tetris through coding.
ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine, with support from the Pulitzer Center, have for the first time modeled how climate refugees might move across international borders. This is what they found.
To cybersecurity experts, the issue isn't so black and white.
This famously over-the-top Got Milk? ad from 1993, directed by Michael Bay, taught a whole generation who shot Alexander Hamilton.
Tug of war was once an Olympic event. It's been 100 years since those glory days. If it were to come back, here are the would-be tuggers we'd want on the rope.
Researchers say a proven vaccine is highly unlikely before the election, but there may yet be positive news for the president to tout.
Ever notice that writers always make the heroine of a teen comedy a klutsy, ugly duckling character?
Collaborators Savan Kotecha, Carl Falk, Julian Bunetta and John Ryan recount the group's story and sound for their 10th anniversary.
The petty tyrants of the pool are not to be respected.
"Personal air conditioners" seem like a money-saving cooling option, but unless you live in a dry climate, you might want want to think twice.
The wife of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been integral to his meteoric rise. But her close involvement in his career has attracted unwelcome scrutiny.
Next month, scientists will enter "Green Banana," a 425-foot-deep sinkhole in the Floridian seafloor that may contain hidden secrets, including novel microbial life.
Michael Calabrese spotted a flash of lightning crash into the Statue of Liberty.
Thanks to the Trump administration's signature mix of incompetence and corruption, America is knee-deep in fraud and corporate malfeasance.
Searching Google's ad buying portal for "Black girls" returned hundreds of terms leading to "adult content"
The Afsluitdijk, a 20-mile dam and causeway, has been hailed as an icon of Dutch engineering.
