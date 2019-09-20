John Oliver Shares All The Graphics His Team Made That Never Appeared On The Show
Oliver shares all the graphics from "Last Week Tonight" that either couldn't be fit in the show, or were left out for obvious reasons.
Here is a roundup of last night's standout Oscars moments — the good, the bad, the weird and well, the Harrison Ford — and the best internet reactions to them.
Inhaling sulfur hexafluoride will make your voice deeper. Just wait till you hear what happens when you breathe in perfluorobutane.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
When they say plan for the worst, this is what they mean.
Airlines have come a long way from the dark days of the pandemic when idled jets lined runways around the world. On the ground in Tulsa, we check out the meticulous way American is taking its last few aircraft out of mothballs with an opportunistic eye towards summer.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The statement, "Don't be a sheep. Think for yourself," feels a bit ironic here.
President Biden promised a lot as a candidate and acted swiftly once in office, particularly in regards to the coronavirus. But there are still areas in progress and goals that haven't been achieved.
A salary of a social media influencer can vary wildly depending on the creator. Here's a calculator that shows how many views and follows you need to make a living.
You can take the lads out of the banter, but you can never take the bants out of the lads.
An ancient coronavirus may have infected the ancestors of people living in modern-day East Asia tens of thousands of years ago.
Nothing caused me greater culture shock when I moved from New York to London than the British media's hysterical obsession with trans women.
Ever noticed that the view in video games always looks a bit off? YouTuber Welcome to the Golden Page implemented a simple fix.
The little creature had a frog-like mouth and bat-like wings.
Well, this is a fairly unusual way to start the day, for both humans and duck.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
The chief executives of Facebook and Apple have opposing visions for the future of the internet. Their differences are set to escalate this week.
Daniel Kaluuya shocked his mom during his Oscar acceptance speech for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
Detectives and criminals say drug dealers in Manchester are routinely abducted and tortured for ransom.
Sewage epidemiology has been embraced in other countries for decades, but not in the US. Will COVID change that?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Let's just say, the goose showed no mercy.
The company is targeting one of news organizations' weak points.
In Seattle, police officer Christopher Myers' multiple deadly shootings offer a window into this little understood corner of American policing.
What one woman's quest for sexual satisfaction reveals about desire, hysteria, feminism and capitalism.
The Academy Awards decided to end the telecast with the surprise announcement of Anthony Hopkins' win for Best Actor and he wasn't even there to close the show.
Jason Kidd and Steve Nash went head-to-head in a Nets-Suns game back in 2006, producing an all-time classic and offering a glimpse of where the league was headed.
Who makes money from destroying reputations online?
She might not have won an Oscar but she won our hearts with an impromptu dance to EU's "Da Butt."
One of the most surprising recent additions to the American political bedrock is the $15-an-hour federal minimum wage. Only a few years ago derided as a deranged notion of socialist radicals, the...
A security researcher found two bugs that allowed him to find customers who had purchased John Deere tractors or equipment.
The Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan, is spread over 4-million square feet. It's where the world's most expensive Tuna gets auctioned off into the world.
Patrick Radden Keefe's new book provides the fullest accounting so far of Purdue Pharma's role in the opioid crisis.
A fugitive from the US started fresh on Vancouver Island — then bilked new victims out of millions of dollars while law enforcement refused to act.
Security footage captured a pool in Vitória, Brazil, collapsing this week, flooding a parking garage.
"I made it all the way to Statuary Hall," he said. "We are not a match," she responded.
The pizza-slinging mouse has undergone an unlikely late-career transformation.
Josh Swain challenged all the Josh's he found on the Internet to a duel. And they showed up. "I'm feeling pretty insane right now," Swain said.
If you roll out of bed feeling tired or stressed, these morning habits can help you turn your mood around.
Accused money launderers left a path of bankrupt factories, unpaid taxes, shuttered buildings and hundreds of steelworkers out of jobs
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Nervous buyers and sellers are asking: 'When is the housing market going to crash?' Here's what to expect this year.
How the historic company became known as a bumbling villain of internet culture.
