'Lord Of The Rings' Superfan Stephen Colbert Attempts To Answer The Hardest J.R.R. Tolkien Trivia Questions, And May Have Met His Match
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd grill Stephen Colbert on the hardest "Lord of the Rings" questions possible.
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd grill Stephen Colbert on the hardest "Lord of the Rings" questions possible.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A bizarre 24 hours on the trail with the former president gave hints at the earthquake ahead.
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd grill Stephen Colbert on the hardest "Lord of the Rings" questions possible.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Quentin Tarantino has an encyclopedic knowledge of B-movies, but can he guess them from the VHS synopsis alone?
North Koreans say they were "heartbroken" when they saw Kim Jong-un looking "emaciated." The regime has turned the weight loss into a propaganda victory.
Photos show China's most surreal tourist spot — a fake Instagram-worthy town full of pretend farmers and phony fishermen.
Internet music superstar Marc Rebillet stars in this tour de force of a supermarket ad.
Why do 1,200 balls end up at New York City's main recycling plant each year?
Fire escapes to the rescue! (From 2016)
A gentleman who goes by the name Mr. Tiger demonstrates how to dig a big house in the middle of a mountain.
Isabel Fall's sci-fi story "I Sexually Identify as an Attack Helicopter" drew the ire of the internet. This is what happened next.
I fell in love with cycling while watching the Tour each year with my father. When he was dying last summer, it became so much more than just the world's biggest bike race.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Some people hear "Bart Simpson bouncing." Some people hear "lactates in pharmacy."
Too much has been lost already. The glue that holds humanity's knowledge together is coming undone.
A hilariously wholesome narration of Mabel attempting to hunt Olive.
He seemed on a path to be New York's next mayor, but a parade of self-inflicted wounds, and a refocusing of the city's priorities, doomed his chances.
"When people think you're crazy, nothing you say is believable. Everything can be undermined."
A daredevil chemist sees what happens if you attempted to melt every type of metal on the periodic table together.
Need to keep a phone charged when you're away from an outlet? This solar charger is an affordable option.
As Netflix's new "Fear Street" trilogy of films reinvent murder-filled 'slasher' movies for a new generation, Anna Bogutskaya reflects on the horror genre's lasting appeal.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It might be out in the wild for the day, but it'll always come home.
A visual history of the 'Fast' series' commitment to baring arms.
Don't get caught bringing the same ol' gifts as everybody else. Give 'em a gift they'll actually remember.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
How the Canadian province of Alberta became the only human-populated place on Earth to fully get rid of rats.
Neighbors are urged to report on one another. Children are taught to look for traitors. Officials are pressed to pledge their loyalty.
The mutilated skeleton, found in Japan, now represents the oldest shark attack on record.
This is apparently the right way to pronounce brands like Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.
The hit series mixes familiar elements, new twists and the je ne sais quoi of French star Omar Sy.
An amateur vegan and a professional food critic debate the merits of chef Daniel Humm's intricate vegetable cooking.
"Jesus, did I miss a paragraph?"
Rich Houston teems with greenery and public parks. But unfair zoning laws mean its poorer communities of color bake in the hot sun.
"That scene probably wasn't OSHA approved."
Everyone thinks schools give kids summer vacation so they have time to work on the farm. Here's the real reason.
She had unknowingly inhaled Scopolamine, a powerful hallucinogen and potentially deadly narcotic.
Noted local criminal Mark McCloskey played host to a barbecue/political rally on Sunday afternoon, drawing tens of admirers to the sweltering parking lot of a closed outlet mall in St. Louis County.
If you ever wondered what "Beauty and the Beast" would sound like in French or "The Little Mermaid" in Danish, this is the video for you.
Communities that couldn't get mortgage loans in the 1940s are the same areas without fast home internet service today. There's no easy fix.
The new 296 GTB features the most power-dense motor ever used in a production car.
Here are the benefits to cutting your onions from root to stem.
We've been waiting years for a standalone Black Widow movie, and now "Black Widow" is finally premiering in theaters on July 9. Was the movie worth the wait, or is it too little too late?
The Alaskan delta, one of the world's largest, is a 'mosaic' environment best visualized with a psychedelic palette.
Michael Gandolfini stars as a young Tony Soprano in "The Many Saints of Newark." Coming to HBO Max on October 1st.
"Refrigerant management" is the number one solution to our climate crisis. But to buy our planet long-term habitability, we may have to give up one of our favorite short-term comforts: air conditioning.
NBA legend Scottie Pippen is not feeling his former coach.