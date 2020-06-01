Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

MAN VS. PREDATOR

melmagazine.com

The "To Catch a Predator" host became one of TV's biggest stars in the early aughts by conducting on-air stings of men looking to hookup with underage t(w)eens. But in recent years, he's been attempting to outrun legal trouble of his own while recalibrating his career for the #MeToo age.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample