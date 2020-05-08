Lock-Picking Expert Easily Breaks Into This Poorly Designed Lockbox With A Red Bull Can
The Lock Picking Lawyer demonstrates the shoddiness of this lockbox by cracking it with a Red Bull can.
Humanity must enter an alliance with mantises, who will eat the brains of murder hornets without remorse.
Amateur sleuths attempt to guess what drug random strangers are taking.
This stunning footage of a gritty New York City streetscape from Christmas 1976 is an eye-popping adventure through time.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
The King of Queens… is now a sadistic neo-Nazi who's escaped from jail, and is holding Becky's family hostage? And Becky rigs up a bunch of booby traps to stop him? What is happening?
Like humans, dog miss going outside too.
An ominous announcement came over the in-flight PA system: "We apologize for the alarming amount of passengers on this flight."
"It's so common to see guys try to play with the big boys and fail miserably. Silvercorp just took it to the extreme."
"Uh, Diane, I've noticed that Jeff is not here, he has not checked into the meeting."
This wire goes from 126th Street to Battery Park and costs $150,000 a year to maintain. What is it for?
Ranking the most lovable, demented, and disgusting figures from Scott Aukerman's beloved podcast.
A new generation of super-fast wireless internet is coming soon. But no one can say for sure if it's safe.
This is so spot-on that it's not even funny anymore.
Alexander Wendt is one of the most influential political scientists alive. Here's his case for taking UFOs seriously.
At various times, Wiseau didn't show up to court, represented himself, produced strange witnesses, and drove the judge up a wall. He was ordered to pay out over $700,000.
You should absolutely wear a mask in public. But experts agree — be careful it doesn't make you feel invincible.
Davidson stars in his biggest movie project yet in the semi-autobiographic film directed by Judd Apatow premiering at home June 12, 2020.
You know that feeling when you're about to engage in some role-playing and the video chat freezes? Yup, it's that feeling.
Today's state-of-the-art driverless vehicles have origins dating back to the 1920s, including one automaker who feuded with Harry Houdini.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
There's a lot of musical talent here, but we all know that the girl dancing in the foreground stole the show.
New estimates say the US needs to triple its testing. But how much testing does each state need? Here's how states compare to each other, and to targets experts say they should hit.
Antarctica, the coldest place on Earth, is now considered the "safest place in the world," with no confirmed cases at all.
Aerion's AS2 will cruise at more than 1,000 miles per hour, and it's designed to be carbon-neutral for minimal environmental impact.
The host of The Action Lab demonstrates what happens to tiny Styrofoam beads when you blast a fan inside a chamber with no air.
Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.
The whiplash is real.
From Chaucer to Mrs. Robinson, Greek mythology to Stifler's mom, one of literature's most subversive archetypes is also a surprisingly old one.
How a chicken farmer, a pair of princesses, and 27 imaginary spies helped the Allies win World War II.
This is how the poplars seed fluff are burned away in the park of Cidacos de Calahorra in Spain.
Both numbers easily smashed post-World War II era records and help reflect the profound damage done through efforts used to combat the virus.
After immersing myself in the worlds created by the campaigns of Joe Biden and President Trump, I found that the Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry, while the Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do.
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
Can I eat at a restaurant? Can I go shopping? Can I hug my friends again? Experts weigh in.
It was easy to get one. It was difficult to take any meaning from it.
Nobody wants a war between the two Koreas but who would win? Both sides have many advantages and disadvantages. A YouTuber crunched the numbers.
It's been 55 years since Keith Richards literally dreamed up the hit tune.
Abandoning the case is the latest step in a pattern of dismantling the work of the Russia investigators. A former prosecutor likened it to eating the department from the inside out.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The majority of Americans are still spending much more of their time at home than before the pandemic. But in some regions of the US people are moving around more than they were in March and April.
A clever trick involving a coin and a matchbox that is sure to impress a youngster or potential date.
In April 2019, a woman named Tara Reade reached out to me with a clear, consistent story to tell about her experience as a staffer in Joe Biden's Senate office in 1993.
Dozens of times over the eons, rove beetles have made complex, independent adaptations to live inside the nests of ants — the phenomenon of convergent evolution. Biologists want to know if this shows patterns at work in natural selection.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
This project is incredibly overwhelming for a non-engineer like me, and I wouldn't even know where to begin. There is art in the machine and from the machine these students have created art.
Comfy pants have become the pandemic uniform — and Gap, Nike, and Champion are battling against indie brands.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.