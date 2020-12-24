Lock Picker Tries To Break Into A Lock That Requires Four Keys
"The truth about this lock is that it's more of a mechanical obstacle course."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"The truth about this lock is that it's more of a mechanical obstacle course."
Dr. Anthony Fauci is given a warm birthday tribute as he leaves the NIH Clinical Center on Wednesday evening.
This dad's Christmas surprise to his family turns out to be a huge mistake.
Downing Street's chief mouser made an unexpected bird attack in front of photographers waiting for the Prime Minister.
The ultimate "SNL" holiday sketch is still entertainingly shocking after all these years.
Cecily Strong impersonates Serial's Sarah Koenig as she tries to figure out who's been leaving presents on Christmas.
Alec Baldwin spoofs his famous "Glengarry Glen Ross," as an elf sent by Santa to motivate the team.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
I moved to a great city in decline.
Nashville residents were awakened to a massive explosion on Friday morning. Here's everything we know about it.
Karl Jobst explores the recent drama happening in the Super Mario Bros. speedrun community.
The voice from the loudspeaker warning Nashville residents to evacuate the area appears to be a text to speech program.
It sounded like a great idea—until it wasn't.
With over 2,000 reviews counted, this outstanding knife is sitting pretty at a 4.7/5-star average. If you need a reasonably-priced knife, this is the one.
Alex Winter, best known as Bill from the Bill and Ted movies, mocked Kevin Spacey's weird Christmas Eve video with a hilarious impression of the histrionic actor.
Even with a speedy rollout, many Americans will die of the coronavirus before they can get vaccinated.
Even when the pandemic ends, food banks will still be in high demand.
This dad's Christmas surprise to his family turns out to be a huge mistake.
Esposito spent 2020 playing sinister roles on "Better Call Saul," "The Boys," and "The Mandalorian" — and our TV viewing experience was better for it.
It only took a couple centuries.
A woman on a loudspeaker warned residents to evacuate the area, eyewitnesses told The Tennessean
The Simpsons' thick stew of historical references, literary allusion, pop culture trivia, neologism, and comedic invention has long invited viewers to break one of the golden rules of comedy: That there's nothing to be gained from dissecting a joke.
As the world stayed inside, Giorgio de Chirico's artistic vision became a reality.
The highest-profile public-works tragedy of the past decade has triggered a bigger breakdown in trust — and carries a lesson for post-COVID America.
Also featuring one gotta go, package fail and stimulus checks.
Joe Biden needs a Democratic majority in the Senate to get anything done.
The TV shows, albums, books, poems, TikToks, YouTube videos and videogames that provided comfort in difficult times.
In this 2002 "TV Funhouse" sketch on "SNL," the Peanuts gang discover how they transformed Charlie Brown's tree.
Popular personality tests, like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, are well designed but each test comes with a set of specific limitations and inconsistencies. Learn how over the years these tests provide metrics that're used in schools, corporate work and personal relationship building.
This year, the New York Times writer loved giant skeletons, TikTok romcoms, long noodles, and more.
After making headlines for racism in 2020, CrossFit is also struggling to appease those who are taking the coronavirus seriously and those who are ignoring it.
This week, we're fully losing it as we approach the end of the year of our hell 2020.
"The truth about this lock is that it's more of a mechanical obstacle course."
A resourceful dog learns how to slide down this ski slope and looks like it's having the most fun of its life.
Books by the Foot curates shelves full of books for Washington offices, hotels, TV sets—and, now, Zoom backdrops.
Ryan Gosling really commits to his "Saturday Night Live" characters as he demonstrates in this dark Christmas sketch from 2015.
You always wanted to try that delicious looking hot chocolate and Babish gives it his best shot.
Private executioners paid in cash. Middle-of-the-night killings. False or incomplete justifications. ProPublica obtained court records showing how the outgoing administration is using its final days to execute the most federal prisoners since World War II.
Many have started to wonder what the post-vaccine world will look like when our pale bodies trundle back into the sun, or probably more likely the darkened barrooms we once enjoyed in a pleasanter yore.
After seeing the extensive damage, it's a miracle that only three people were injured.
The EU and UK have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules.
Waterloo was the site of a historic battle for labor rights and racial justice. But as the meatpacking industry changed, the workforce lost its power and was primed for an outbreak. This is how we got here.
A gamer makes a comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC against Grand Theft Auto San Andreas for the PS2. It's not close.
For people living on the edge of homelessness, gaming communities are one of the few places that allow them a continued sense of dignity.
Why a piece of punctuation proposed in the 1960s was adored, ignored, and should be brought back.
To test out whether alcoholic consumption altered their faces, the guys at YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE drank one drink every hour and took pictures of their faces.
There are movies that are about the holidays, but then there are movies that feel like the holidays. These are the greatest of those.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening announced 26 new pardons, including for longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner's father, Charles.
Kevin Clark and Mina Kimes revel in the glory that is this Tom Brady tweet.
Tech investors have warmed to the idea that being a content creator is a legitimate form of business.
On June 20, 1947, gangster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel was slain in Beverly Hills, his body riddled with bullets. One family claims to know who did it. Is one of the nation's most famous cold cases heating up?
The conversation about TP'ed houses really takes its turns.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Rock Springs, Wyoming, sits on vast underground stores of natural gas and shale oil. But what was meant to be a blessing turned into a curse.
According to Mark Rodriguez, "this is a concept trailer for a feature we're shooting 2021" and appears to have been made in complete earnestness.