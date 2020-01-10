Recommended

CES LA VIE

theverge.com

If there's one major takeaway, it's this: in the absence of one clear Next Big Thing, there are a lot of ideas getting thrown at the wall. Many of them are intriguing, but overall it seems like we're waiting for some parts of the consumer electronics ecosystem to mature.

DO WHAT YOU NEED TO DO TO COPE

It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? PlayStation5 memes, Grimes' baby names memes and World War III memes.

KEEP HOLDING ON

"I jumped, and had an 180 degree off heading opening facing towards the building. I had very little time to correct and did what I could with the time I had. I impacted the wall and got hung up on the balcony. As I was dangling off the side of the building hanging in front, I was greeted by a sweet old lady who offered to help."

SUNK BY KILLER WHALES

1 digg bbc.com

The Robertson family spent 38 days adrift with little fresh water or food supplies after their yacht was sunk by killer whales. Their tale of survival reveals the extremes the human body can endure.