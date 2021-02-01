Lock Picker Easily Picks 'The Best Door Lock' According To New York Times Wirecutter
According to Wirecutter, this door lock is "extremely pick-resistant." That is sadly not the case.
Kate McKinnon interviews politicians, a GameStop employee and other high profile Americans to confirm what we all fear: the system is broken.
After Redditors drove the stock for GameStop into the stratosphere, there was a lot of upset Wall Street folks on CNBC.
Telmo designed and built this rotating micro cabin which has the ability to rotate 360-degrees, giving you a dynamic way to interact with space.
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
This could have ended very badly. But fortunately, the parachuter was able to avert disaster.
Louise Linton, wife of former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lets her freak flag fly in this campy trailer.
Tesla posted its first full year of net income in 2020 — but not because of sales to its customers.
The largest international study of the physiology of death to date shows that death is "more of a continuum than the flipping of a switch."
Manson's representatives, who were not immediately available for comment, have "categorically denied" similar accusations in the past.
One of the most important surveillance centers on US soil is a big, windowless box in lower Manhattan.
TikToker Dad Dancer has a series of videos that's meant to to irk people with how unsatisfying they are. We're here to say he succeeded.
Despite primarily sticking to the PC platform though, Musk has now revealed the one gaming franchise that he's willing to break ranks to play on consoles.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Part of the game's ubiquity is down to the fact you really couldn't get near an arcade in those days and not hear The Offspring's Dexter Holland belting out the chorus to "All I Want."
The country's short, sharp responses have repeatedly subdued the virus and allowed a return to near normalcy. Now its model is being applied to Perth, its fourth-largest city, after a quarantine guard tested positive.
Humans shouldn't be the only ones enjoying the pleasure of sledding.
Ostensibly, these actions were done to save small investors from themselves. But is that what's really going on? Or do Wall Street titans just not like it when regular people use tactics normally reserved for "experts" to make money?
In a pandemic still rife with uncertainty, NFL players who spent their seasons sitting out have experienced grief, joy and confusion — but not regret.
"When I say 'experts' in air quotes, it sounds like I'm saying I don't really trust the experts," Governor Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. "Because I don't."
The heavy losses comes as retail investors piled into popular hedge fund short targets, including the struggling video game retailer.
Eitan Bernath makes a ton of food content on YouTube and TikTok. A fan challenged him to deep-fry water and he kind of pulled it off.
If you're looking to take healthy eating seriously in the new year, "The How Not to Die Cookbook" will certainly help things along. Just remember that personal nutrition is complicated, and it's always worth talking to a professional about your specific needs.
Chanel the dog and Cytopia the horse are two unlikely friends.
Peacock's addition of the WWE and HBO's green-lighting of another "Game of Thrones" spinoff are big splashes, ones that also underscore just how far they have to go before challenging Netflix.
Looks like it's no more Mr. Nice Guy.
YouTuber The Action Lab has previously painted painted rooms with the darkest and brightest paint. Now he's back with a room built only using mirrors.
Rising numbers of women are getting mixed up in the powder cocaine and crack trade. But for most, it's an act of desperation.
"Any time you can buy real estate in SF, you do it."
Mei Xiang and Tian Tian enjoy sliding and somersaulting in the snow.
Stories from one of the coldest watering holes in America.
Millions are now discovering the Reddit forum WallStreetBets for the first time, but this chaotic, meme-filled forum has been building momentum throughout the pandemic. Here's how WallStreetBets grew into an unprecedented force, capable of beating Wall Street at its own game.
Everything about this video, from the wording to the frozen smile at the end, is perfect.
Marcus Bullock, the founder and CEO of Flikshop, wants to be the poster child for second chances.
As we endure the reality of COVID-19, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades, while teaching others how to live primitively, too.
In videos posted on Twitter, cyclists are enjoying biking on frozen fjords near Oslo, Norway.
Because the chat app doesn't encrypt conversations by default — or at all for group chats — security professionals often warn against it.
Country's powerful military have previously threatened to 'take action' over alleged fraud in a November election.
How Facebook reacts to privacy scandals on the inside, and why they persist.
Still in a pandemic reading slump? We've got you covered.
With six seconds left on the clock and your team two-points behind, who are you giving the ball to? The answer is Dame Lillard.
As real life increasingly mirrors the absurd, we speak to the founders of "fake" news pages to understand how these blurred lines impact them and us all.
For one year and five months, Edith Wilson oversaw her husband's presidential affairs while he recovered from his illness.
Here's a comprehensive history of divorce among human civilizations.
The multiplatinum singer had to cancel her world tour, but she tells Vanity Fair how her family and strong-willed personality have gotten her through this year.
A surfeit of ugly knowledge is a feature of our age. But when information is everywhere, some things are better left buried.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Cher take a quick look at everything that's happened since the new year and highlight key cultural events.