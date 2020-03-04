Lock Picker Easily Defeats This PrestoLock With A Magnet
He didn't even need to make contact with the locking mechanism to pick it.
An explainer on why fast food restaurants are all starting to use the same architectural design.
Secret Agent 007 returns to action and tries his luck at a Vegas casino.
Before interviewing Senator Warren, the TV host makes it clear who is spreading lies about the outbreak.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.
How the wildly popular early 90s Nickelodeon show "Nick Arcade" pulled off its incredible technical design.
A car repair expert cheaply bought a dead SUV and miraculously was able to save it.
Even with a robust government response to the novel coronavirus, many people will be in peril. And the United States is anything but prepared.
The $245 tasting menu changes every single day. If that's not dedication, we don't know what is.
Big Marijuana is coming. What does that mean for the future of weed in America?
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8, bringing with it an extra hour of sunshine in the evening. But changing the clocks has become unpopular, and several states are looking to make a switch.
Let's get to know our new Democratic frontrunner, in his own words.
Rob Greenfield demonstrates how you can transform a boring front yard into a spectacular garden where you can grow food.
Céline Sciamma builds her finespun romance out of glances and stares, while also thoroughly exploring the entanglements between artistic creation and burgeoning love.
As Biden won Harris's endorsement, Sen. Bernie Sanders picked up one from Rev. Jesse Jackson.
The derby ended in a 2-0 victory for the home team, Manchester United.
Recent findings add weight to the evidence that intransitive competitions between species enrich the diversity of nature.
Cathal McNaughton won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 — the only photojournalist in Ireland to do so.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
A quarter of the population is in lockdown as Italy takes drastic action to control Covid-19.
Historian Frank M. Snowden discusses restricting travel during epidemics, how inhumane responses to sickness upend governments, and how artists react to disease outbreaks.
The world's wildest pyrotechnic display takes place in the first week of March.
Aamir Ali Bhat says in the past seven months, the Centre's dilution of Article 370 has had a telling effect on the lives of thousands of people.
Turnagain Arm offers surfers an experience they can't get anywhere else in the country.
This lamb in Deering, New Hampshire was happy as a clam upon news that it was time for food.
There are thousands and thousands of wines on the market. No wonder it's so hard to know what to buy.
For a country often depicted as the pinnacle of high-tech living Japan has a surprising and enduring obsession with paper. That might finally be changing.
Many restaurantgoers don't realize that tipped workers get a different base pay than everyone else and mostly live off of customer tips. If they do know, they might not understand all of the inherent problems with it.
Animal crossings, also known as animal bridges or wildlife overpasses, protect animals from traffic and promote genetic diversity.
The coronavirus had already begun to spiral out of control when Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, during routine Senate testimony, made a surprising claim.
Demand for flights has collapsed around the globe amid growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
Elizabeth Warren's campaign brass realized they had bungled her budget at the worst possible time.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
Lessons for living alongsidethe venomous and non-venomous predatorsin an ever-growing state.
Prince, a contractor close to the Trump administration, contacted veteran spies for operations by Project Veritas, the conservative group known for conducting stings on news organizations and other groups.
A curious college student was looking through her online materials for her statistics class and found a link that said "exam answers (NOT FOR STUDENTS)." She got a kick out of where the link sent her.
A failed partnership 28 years ago between a pair of gigantic names in gaming has resulted in one of the rarest pieces of hardware in video game history selling at auction today for a staggering $360,000—and it doesn't even include a single game.
Mostly non-Koreans are buying the fancy version of jjapaguri, which costs as much as $25 a bowl in NYC
Global oil demand is experiencing its most sudden and dramatic dip in history and it's all because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"I don't know what went wrong," a former CDC chief told The Atlantic.
Adam Ondra is the best climber in the world. But to win Olympic gold he needed to learn a new way to climb. Fast.
People are panicking, and when we panic, we spend.
The Trump administration's decision to forgo a World Health Organization test and create its own had fateful consequences, experts say.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
Percy the Chihuahua (nicknamed Peanut by the announcers) and Christian Stoinev stole the show at the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.
You've got to hand it to Gen Xers. We have been so ambivalent about everything we have finally been totally forgotten.
The constant flow of both staff and detainees in and out of jails means that a powerful virus could take over quickly and easily.
Why is China such a hotspot for epidemics? And was the coronavirus inevitable?