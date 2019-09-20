Local Madman Tries All 18 Panda Express Menu Items And Increasingly Regrets It Over Days
Do not try this at home, or over the course of a week. Be warned!
Oprah, and Iraqi war orphans: a history of Jonathan Franzen's controversies.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Kourtney Kardashian (Kim Kardashian West) hosts a television court show with her sidekick Travis Barker (Mikey Day).
Take it from me: I'm a former teen-soap star.
Julie and Marc Bennett shared the states, parks, and attractions in the US you must see in an RV.
Cam Newton and Bruce Pearl were on another level at the Auburn game.
Average investors were not able to get in on the last decade's start-up boom in private markets. Once that seemed unfair. Now it looks lucky.
The death of Eva Green's enigmatic "Casino Royale" character haunted the rest of the series and changed how 007 saw the world. With "No Time to Die" about to come out, it's time to salute the franchise's secret MVP.
Freshman QB and WR Marvin Mims connected on the catch of the year in the wildest game of the season.
We know we need to prepare for natural disasters. So why do we shrug off the threat?
Part horror, part funny goof: Halloween perfection. Who doesn't want to turn their costume into full-scale theatrical scene at any moment?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Texas A&M won with the incredibly rare upset over #1 Alabama, who practically never loses in the regular season, especially to unranked teams.
The global supply chain is slowing down at the very moment when Americans are demanding that it go into overdrive.
Watch the top moments from the third fight in this classic rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.
TheWrap's founder, CEO, and editor has created a toxic workplace culture, said 20 current and former staffers. Sharon Waxman is "very sorry" to hear this.
Within one of the lushest places on our planet, an unobtrusive green plant grows amongst many other… green plants.
Senators (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson) on Capitol Hill question the Facebook whistleblower (Heidi Gardner), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Tom from Myspace (Pete Davidson) during a hearing.
I thought the guy in the club was nice until he was nice to me. That's when I wanted to shove him away and ask, "Are you the guy from 'You' or something?"
Your MacBook needs more protecting than just your keyboard.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
In this classic Disney film, Aladdin (Pete Davidson) has some concerns about taking the next step in his relationship with Jasmine (Kim Kardashian West).
An interview with stand-up Margaret Cho on the 20th anniversary of her impactful comedy special "I'm the One That I Want."
Unless you've got untold riches, you're probably shopping on a budget like the rest of us. Secret Santas, that uncle you barely know and even the in-laws need gifts that won't break the bank, right?
It was excited to see its owner, but then it immediately bolts once it sees the evidence of the crime.
As the Daniel Craig cycle comes to a close, we take a look back at the franchise's ups and downs.
Shhh… Don't tell anyone, but we actually love Crocs. And with coupon code crocs30 in play, we're saving 30 percent off these wildly convenient clogs.
One man's trash is another man's treasure-in-the-making.
Prosecutors charged Chanette Lewis with fraudulently booking NYC COVID-19 emergency hotel rooms using health-care workers' stolen personal information. Lewis and three other accomplices advertised on Facebook and made a whopping $400,000 profit.
Nobody, and we mean nobody, does it better than big Mike. For him, every day is Halloween.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything AKA Zack Nelson takes a deep dive inside an iPhone 13 Pro Max and reveals some interesting tech under the hood.
Twenty-five years on from its original release, "Crash" is undoubtedly still a startling work that contains deeply challenging, even confrontational themes and presents them in an intense, controlled, uncompromising way.
Dakota Johnson said Jimmy Kimmel didn't invite her to any of his parties and Drew Barrymore took the opportunity to bring up another infamous party snub.
Southern white rhinos once made a meteoric comeback from the brink of extinction. But the species' future remains uncertain, following a surge in poaching for rare rhino horns.
From hustle culture to $200 dates, Black Twitter's most divisive debates boil down to capitalism and class disparity.
Madonna talks about what she really thinks of the people that copy her, what she wants people to take from her movie Madame X and the importance of therapeutic outlets.
The cult classic is way less sleazy — and far sweeter — than you remember.
After decades of effort, mathematicians now have a complete understanding of the complicated equations that model the motion of free boundaries, like the one between ice and water.
It's done with incredible grace and power.
"It's tough for people to afford houses, and people have to come in from far away," Musk said of the company's facilities in Palo Alto, California.
Talking Trump, Russia and the wage gap with Fiona Hill.
Jon Bernthal is an actor you know from films. But how is he with spicy food?
"Imagine for a second that your parents came to work."
Ubisoft has given a response to PETA's request.
Alasdair Beckett-King brilliantly riffs on all the tired tropes in every haunted house movie.
When the patriarchy pours out of an 8-ounce hot sauce bottle.
Kieran Culkin gets candid about growing up Culkin, "Succession" and his early fears of Hollywood success.