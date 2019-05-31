Picks Video Long Reads Tech
This summer's hottest boogeyman among Republicans is "Critical Race Theory." It's been name-checked over 1,300 times on Fox News in the past few months, per a Media Matters study. In Congress, Republicans have pushed bills to keep the theory out of the military and have made a lot of noise about the need to keep it out of schools. But when the Daily Dot asked Republicans for a definition of Critical Race Theory, they were less unified in their understanding of it. They were hardly even coherent in their understanding of it.

