Girl Transforms From Toddler To Older Kid In Neat Party Trick
Blink and you'll miss it.
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
Guess this is the fast food restaurant Michael Scott worked at before Dunder Mifflin.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
The 30 most dangerous corporations in the industry, ranked by the people who know.
As the debate kicked off, the Bloomberg campaign's Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) also kicked things off, innocuously enough, with some facts about Bloomberg. Then things got weird.
Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
Here's what surprised us and what will have the biggest impact from the last debate before Iowa's caucuses.
Here's the truth behind a Facebook falsehood spreading across the internet.
Whether you're a basketball fan, a League Pass viewer, or someone who has attended an NBA game in person, you have likely at some point witnessed an in-game promotion that features a fan attempting a halfcourt shot in hopes of winning a prize.
"Tokyo Mirage Sessions," a wondrous mashup of "Fire Emblem" and "Shin Megami Tensei," is releasing on Switch this Friday. Even better, this port includes all new content, so existing fans will have more to discover.
Except for his inner circle, no one saw celebrated fashion photographer Saul Leiter's personal color work until toward the end of his life.
A new book exposes for the first time the extraordinary efforts by Michael Cohen, David Pecker, and others to hush up a porn star about her sexual fling with the future president.
The Steinway Tower, 111 West 57th Street, is the world's skinniest skyscraper. What does it look like on the inside?
Drone hobbyists say the media and the FAA regularly uses drone panic to enact strict regulations.
Three children playing in the gym were injured after the unexpectedly strong winds struck Union Intermediate School in Clinton, NC.
How infamous North Carolina white supremacist George Dorsett made a mint off the feds.
What happens when ordinary people play God to strangers? Leora Smith explores the history of one of the oldest art installations at Burning Man and the conversations that unfold there.
The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is having one heck of a rookie year, and his game against Houston on Tuesday was a prime example.
Fighting back against rapists and abusers is a valid legal defense, but women with persuasive self-defense claims continue to be charged with murder.
Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.
You weren't expecting some privacy while you used the toilet, were you?
Jennings won his third match in the tournament on Tuesday, winning the GOAT title and defeating opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.
In order to shed weight before landing, the Delta flight to Shanghai dumped fuel - all over a playground of kids.
By comparing very old and young ginkgos in China, scientists found an explanation for their longevity.
The fragility of global internet infrastructure has left the entire Red Sea region struggling to connect.
Over the holidays, Ollie deepfaked his friend Josh into his favorite movies.
Proposition E would put a moratorium on new commercial real estate if affordable housing goals aren't met. But critics aren't convinced it would be effective.
A year of reporting reveals a culture of incest, rape, and abuse.
David Ostrom asked an Iowa court to give him 12 weeks notice to "source or forge" a katana and wakizashi for the duel.
Standing in front of the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, feels like standing at the end of the world.
An unnamed woman recently called into work to notify her boss that she was running late because she had gotten a flat tire. She sent over a "photo" as proof of her plight. Unfortunately for her, the badly Photoshopped photo gave away her lie and sparked laughter at her job (and across the Web).
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
The next time you take your temperature, don't worry if it's not exactly what the doctor ordered — 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit is just a number.
Before 2019, it felt like the Facebook communications machine was a well-oiled, unstoppable juggernaut. Bad news bounced off of them, as they were frighteningly disciplined in how they responded to any inbound scandal. There were no leaks. No one ever broke rank. The messaging was crystal clear. Then something happened.
In 2015, Faraday Future was on track to beat Tesla at its game. But as it turns out, its co-founder Jia "YT" Yueting was terrible at handling money.
How an elite extraction team spirited Carlos Ghosn out of Japan by studying hotel layouts and airport security.
I've had enough of the stigma associated with my disease. It's bad enough that it feels like my foot is on fire.
If he'd just waited five more seconds, this wouldn't have happened.
Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are running circles around the winningest game show contestant ever on "Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time."
While the East Coast of the US is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, large swaths of Canada are experiencing some remarkably cold days, in the negative 30s and 40s.
Cory Zapatka explains the surprising ways that time zones affect our lives.
The US Army is engineering what it calls the "Personal Heating Dexterity Device" to help warm hands and fingers in cold conditions.
Read Colin Trevorrow's vision for the finale of the saga, which is far more coherent than the movie J.J. Abrams made.
The presence of Nazi flags is hard to ignore in these slice-of-life footage of Berlin in 1936.
A fringe movement of privacy advocates are experimenting with clothes, makeup and accessories as a defense against some surveillance technologies. Some wearers desire to opt-out of "surveillance capitalism," while others…
Boasting 400 active volcanoes, Jupiter's moon Io is considered the most volcanically active body in the solar system and image processing specialist Jason Perry released some eye-popping images taken by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper off the Juno orbiter.