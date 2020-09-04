Little Girl Gives A Brutally Honest Summary Of Human Life In 23 Seconds
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
The Rock described the experience as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have gone through.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
The Mercury-Redstone 4 was not found for 38 years after sinking to the bottom of the ocean.
The perfect soundtrack for the fan who likes to go to sleep with the show on.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Two new podcasts aim to upend listeners' understanding of school reform and desegregation.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A camera phone captured the moment a car drove into a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening. The group was chanting messages calling for justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who was killed by police in Rochester. No injuries were reported.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
Between handshake deals falling through, publishing deals exploding, and game code proving unusable, a lot happened to "Gunsport" on its journey to your screen.
How will the cheapest pocket rocket fare against the most expensive one on the race track?
On Syd Barrett's time with Pink Floyd, his mental deterioration and making an album with household objects and found sounds.
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
A new book argues that disability is a social phenomenon, not a medical one.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Using 10 electric motors, YouTuber JLaservideo built a Green Goblin-esque hoverboard, or multicopter drone, that lets you levetate with ease.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
"I noticed the weight came off faster merely for the fact that I wasn't eating in restaurants or blindly grabbing a snack between classes."
Mickael Fremeaux demonstrates his extraordinary knack for transforming rock songs into angelic symphonies.
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
The former Mets star died on Monday at the age of 75, but his historical record stands up against that of just about any pitcher who came before or after him.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Can a $20 spy detector pick up on other cheap spy devices?
A boozy Wisconsin tradition has now thankfully gone nationwide. Here's how to make your own.
Artist, and professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, TM Davy goes through 11 types of self-portraiture — each with different types of light, shadow, color, materials and technique.
Having solved a central mystery about the "twirliness" of tornadoes and other types of vortices, William Irvine has set his sights on turbulence, the white whale of classical physics.
On the future of the industry, and how fashion will and won't change in response to the global pandemic, protests against systemic racism and retail apocalypse.
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
I joined my girifriend in doing the Chloe Ting shred challenge. I didn't make it through even the first workout.
A 2018 Atlantic cover story about families with transgender teenagers misgendered its cover model and crossed ethical boundaries in the process.
Despite claims to the contrary, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Here's why.
Some 91% of Icelanders who recovered from Covid produced detectable antibodies. That should dispel some of the gloom around reinfections.
Researchers are figuring out how plants respond to the presence of human cadavers. The findings could prove important for discovering the locations of murder victims or mass graves.
This couple decided to help this chipmunk but had a devil of a time.
Scientists long believed that biological clocks were predominantly driven by internal rhythms. Then came a fraught discovery — about mollusks and the moon.
"We're just rife with cash and it has led to a decent amount of guilt."
Rick Charls made the world's highest dive on ABC's Wide World of Sports, and seemed totally fine afterwards.
Taking a swig of room-temp coffee is a real bummer. The Ember smart mug has built-in heating elements that keep your beverage at your preferred drinking temp.
What the term actually means, and what it doesn't.
Gilbert Gottfried takes on the notoriously vulgar song with his trademark gusto.
Lots of Mario-themed announcements here, including a re-release of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch.
Netflix's Woodstock '99 documentary series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the infamous festival descended into chaos over two decades ago.
Every California bro that reaches a certain threshold on social media ends up becoming this guy.
A report from the 5th-annual David Foster Wallace Conference, where the author's most devoted readers are wondering how to approach him in 2018.
As Lewis and Clark mapped the West, they depended on a hearty dose of mercury to cure both constipation and syphilis. It's a miracle they didn't die.
Craig returns as the famed MI6 secret agent for one last time. In "No Time To Die," with the help of new and old friends, he tries to stop Safin, played by Rami Malek, from destroying the world as we know it.
It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you.
Disney has officially announced the release date of new episodes with Baby Yoda and Mando.
This might as well be the finale for Guga Foods because they're not going to find a better steak than this.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.