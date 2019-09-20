Here's The Unsettling Official Trailer Of The New Stephen King Show 'Lisey's Story'
Starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, "LIsey's Story" will be released on Apple TV on June 4.
There are two primary questions around Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. The first is what happened to it. The second is why it was there in the first place.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The creation of the Sidewinder wasn't originally intended as a military project but it ultimately forever changed air combat.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been under intense scrutiny since February. Here's a look back at the timeline.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Sometimes an airplane needs a pilot to take off. Sometimes it doesn't seem to need one.
A new study questions that figure, known as Dunbar's number. The Oxford professor for whom it is named, Robin Dunbar, dismissed the findings as "absolutely bonkers."
A 215-year-old firm rooted firmly in the past finds tension adapting to the modern world.
Sometimes the answers kids give are way better than the actual answers.
With extraordinary architecture and landscapes unlike anywhere else in the United States, Albuquerque is a city of many unexpected wonders.
It's easier than ever to buy clothing in installments. Now, the payment model is coming for necessities, like rent and health care.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Despite as much as Elon Musk can feasibly try, humans won't be able to explore these parts of the galaxy. Here's why.
Former Representative Will Hurd is trying to make the Republican Party more competitive — and more moderate. Can he succeed?
A man came to his Zoom court hearing with an obscene username and got quickly ejected from the proceedings.
It doesn't matter whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are really rekindling their relationship or not: Their storied affair offers solace to a generation in need of celebrity nostalgia.
At 16, Stodden was mocked and slut-shamed for marrying 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. As Stodden says, it's taken years to free themself from his — and the media's — abuse.
As April Fools' Day pranks go, this one is utterly delightful.
In the year 2018 BC (Before Celebrities), Cody, Wyoming, was just Cody, Wyoming. But then Ye moved in, promising jobs, a creative scene and… a urine garden?
As of May 11, 46 percent of all Americans have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot, but vaccination rates vary wildly from state to state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci over claims that gain-of-function research was tied to COVID-19. Dr. Fauci wasn't having it.
From banker bags to yacht club merch, yuppie gear is everywhere.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
This fire starter superheats air in under a minute, and makes starting your bonfire or grill quick and painless.
Slap these little tags on your gear, and you'll be able to quickly find them anywhere in your house with this tag-team system of NFC and Bluetooth.
Perfectionism goes both ways.
This isn't normal, right?
Composing cover letters is excruciatingly stressful, but you can make it easier with a few simple steps.
The western fjords of Iceland are a dark, inhospitable place to live but this woman is loving it.
Though the US is now offering vaccines to almost every age group, the daily vaccination rate is way down. Here are three reasons why.
It is a cold, gray afternoon and only a few people are in the water: a father teaching his son to surf, a lone man wading in the whitewash. Carlos Gauna launches his video drone, hoping to spy what might be moving stealthily among them — great white sharks.
Is this truly the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd?
Last year, many of the wealthiest individuals in the US fled New York City and San Francisco for cities like Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Dallas.
I was in Potter, Nebraska, a hundred miles from any major town, and the rust-free Holy Grail 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee I was delivering across the country to decrepit-Jeep collector and shaman David Tracy had decided it wanted to die.
Just a regular, cuddly day in the life of a mailperson.
Periodical cicadas were born out of crisis. Now we've created a crisis they may not survive.
The best part of "The Mandalorian" is that its main character can take a hit.
Cancel all my meetings. Someone on the internet is wrong.
Bezos tried to hire Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, to run Blue Origin in 2016.
Whether it's toilet ice cream or table-top nachos, everything can be traced back to (literal) magician Rick Lax.
Fortunately for this guy, he only suffered minor soreness.
Getting enough sleep isn't just about feeling good: it can improve your brain function, your physical performance and even your appearance. Here's how much sleep different age groups need.
If you've been thinking about quitting your job as pandemic restrictions lift and people go back to offices, you're in good company — but there are a few things you should consider first.
It seems easy at first glance, so why do so many people answer differently?
What will $100,000 get you in Brooklyn?
The Defense Minister of Russia said he was considering using the DNA of 3,000-year-old Scythian warriors to clone an army. Is it actually possible?
An animal in the lake at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte got the attention of golf fans during the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. Is it a catfish or something more sinister? You decide.