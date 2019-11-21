Lil Nas X Reveals The Most Unsuspecting Person Who Reached Out To Support Him
Lil Nas X goes undercover and answers questions from the internet.
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
It seems like the human body is full of design flaws but it's really a result of evolution.
A hail storm did a number on this neighborhood in Palmview, Queensland, Australia — with extensive damage to trees, houses and cars.
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
This is either the most patient or most oblivious dog we've ever seen.
A master origami folder explains the skills needed to pull off the hardest paper folds.
On Valentine's Day 2019, tens of thousands of text messages were frozen in place and only delivered nine months later. It was a puzzling moment, but even more puzzling was the company behind it.
For Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, it was just another day at the office.
Bernie Sanders sits down with "Bernie Sanders" — comedian James Adomian who does a better Bernie than Bernie.
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
A study of astronauts has turned up a side effect no one had observed before.
From "Jaws" to "The Lighthouse," these cast and crew members went to hell and back to make their feature films.
On Thursday, David Holmes, a senior US diplomat in Ukraine, and Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040.
"The Mandalorian" from Disney+ brings new life to the franchise, but something is still missing.
Four Michael Jackson-loving rockers wanted to pay homage to the King of Pop without ending up as one-hit wonders. Half of their wish was granted.
"Okay, good point."
Everyone is talking about the potential harms of vaping, and for good reason.
Then again, the wonderfully creepy music this video is set to could be swaying us.
What was once a socialist dream has become every knowledge worker's nightmare. It's time to unmake the modern myth of productivity.
These are the policy changes we need to enact in transportation, electricity, buildings and industry to stop climate change.
Can you imagine driving into a freak sinkhole?
I tried what's believed to be the world's first molecular coffee from Atomo: coffee made without a bean.
A thread of videos in which people toss ornament "grenades" into a room to deck the place in insane levels of Christmas cheer.
Running has evolved from an unglamorous, inexpensive and accessible sport to one increasingly shaped by public relations firms and advertising dollars.
After making a fortune off Poo-Pourri, the serial entrepreneur is spreading her gospel of corporate mysticism.
The Israeli prime minister has denied any wrongdoing and said he is the victim of a politically orchestrated "witch hunt."
Everything was OK until you wrote "OK."
Advice from a primary care physician, a rheumatologist, a dermatologist, a urologist, a psychologist, a doctor of physics and a doctor of mathematics. Because all doctors are basically the same, right?
Heavily shedding criminals, beware.
Biden's gaffes last night include misstating that he was endorsed by the "only African American woman ever elected to the Senate," completely overlooking Kamala Harris.
Earlier this year, one woman stumbled into a side hustle that's resulted in hundreds of free Amazon products, worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Here's what Berlin looked like two months after the ending of World War II.
Apple wants you to get the best iPhone model you can afford. But it isn't pushy. It relies instead on a fascinating quirk in human psychology.
The first real internet connection happened 50 years ago — but those that sent its first messages aren't so pleased with their creation today.
Here's a good reminder to not mess with elk.
With a lot of dry erase boards, chopsticks for "wands," and no Butterbeer in sight, the event was essentially a Fyre Festival for muggles.
Somebody give the marketing team behind this a raise.
Adam Neumann reimagined the millennial workplace as a capitalist kibbutz. He spent lavishly and pressed forward even as "the narrative of the unicorn was ending."
Susan Choi and Sarah M. Broom are among the big winners at the 2019 National Book Awards.
Swanson revolutionized packaged frozen meals and they became an icon of 1950s America — why did they go the way of the dinosaur?
Joe Marler, star player from the Harlequin Football Club, gives a hilariously bizarre interview.
Less than 10% of the top-earning dead celebrities are women — it shows how the gender pay gap persists even after life.
This might be the coolest carpentry trick we've ever seen.
Unocups, the brainchild of a product designer and an architect, are able to hold hot liquids without the use of a conventional plastic lid.
A lovely countercultural invitation to savor the unpurchasable joys with which the world is strewn.
After yesterday's explosive testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, today Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee.
New study finds that musicians, music directors and production staff have nearly double the risk of getting tinnitus compared with people in other work environments.
When MyPayrollHR shut down, thousands of companies and a quarter of a million workers were left in the lurch.
Well, this is certainly one way to kill time at an airport.
Some states require over $1 million in savings to retire comfortably, while some states require much less.