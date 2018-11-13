Storm Tracker Captures The Extraordinary Moment A Lightning Bolt Struck An SUV In Kansas
Storm chaser Carl Hobi recorded some eye-popping footage of lightning hitting a vehicle on a freeway near Waverly, Kansas, on June 25.
Madisyn Slater had never had Ms. Johnson as her teacher, but she was tired of hearing disturbing anecdotes. And she had made sure Ms. Johnson knew it.
We were just enjoying this tale about how the crew of the Apollo 13 mission were saved by the Abort-Guidance System and was not expecting that Jack Black reference.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
As many on the Internet have said of screenshots of Iggy Azalea from this music video: who???
Long hidden, such price variations are supposed to be available in stark black and white under a Trump administration price transparency rule that took effect at the start of this year.
For more than a decade, the employees of a Washington think tank were traumatized by an unlikely harasser: a career Foreign Service officer.
After Cosby's vacated conviction, is rape a crime?
Queer readings of "The Lord of the Rings" are not accidents
Following breadcrumbs to find ourselves, in Tolkien's history and his fiction.
Nish Kumar tips his hat to Will Champion, the drummer from Coldplay who nobody knows.
Authors are unearthing fresh details on the pandemic response and election fallout. The difficulty they face discerning the truth and meaning from all of that reflects the turmoil of the Trump years.
Chris Pratt's "The Tomorrow War" is proof that the likes of Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson are a dying breed.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
An eagle-eyed viewer of "Shrek" realized something was off about The Three Bears… and then discovered the awful truth.
International Swimming Federation rejects use of Soul Cap, saying it does not 'fit the natural form of the head'
The Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordnance system, or EXACTO, will allow snipers to hit their moving targets with great accuracy.
Maybe I'm being paranoid, but a self-driving burning Tesla Model S Plaid just seemed a bit much, but some of it checks out
Usain Bolt has superhuman abilities that nobody has been able to replicate. Here's why it's so hard to run the 100 meter dash in under 9 seconds. (From 2018)
"Personally, I think all of this is just bullshit."
The vaccine also produced long-lasting immune responses, researchers said. Booster shots seem unnecessary, at least for now.
"This is an old video I found in a tucked away SD card of when I jumped off a carrier back in my last deployment with the Navy in 2016."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Breath of the Wild" gets all the praise, but "Skyward Sword" really helped move the series forward. On July 16th, we'll finally get to play the game in HD when it releases on Switch.
A question was posted to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking about the inventions that have created more harm than good in our world. The community was happy to oblige some of the most god-awful inventions imaginable.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
The waves of blistering weather recently reminded us to invest in some proper summer attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
We needn't suffer the cycle of buying and slowly killing houseplants anymore. Let the Pico Max take care of the water and artificial sunlight, and you'll actually get to enjoy your plants for once.
If you've ever worried about hidden cameras installed in a hotel room, here are some tips that might help.
The robot apocalypse is already here, it just looks different than you thought. Companies from Amazon to Uber to the place you work at are using technology to monitor, motivate and manipulate workers.
How the debate over the origin of coronavirus went from conspiratorial to plausible.
A regular person using the word "fit" on a dating app isn't the same as a doctor refusing to treat a fat patient, but it can be rooted in a similar fear of the fat Other.
This week, we've also got a Switzerland soccer fan's emotional rollercoaster and Matt Hancock's hot girl summer.
Raja ran away after being scared by fireworks but somehow returned around 3 in the morning and learned how to operate the door bell.
For the Broadduses, buying 657 Boulevard had fulfilled a dream. That dream soon took a turn. (From 2018)
Host a Sister was supposed to be a safe space for women travelers, but that mission nearly destroyed the group when the pandemic hit.
Ann Reardon tackles some of the worst "organic food" hacks that don't actually work — and why you should never try to cook "chocolate popcorn" this way.
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
The breakout star of the US Olympic track and field trials will not be allowed to run the 100 meters in Tokyo.
Pasta is a proud part of Italian cuisine and breaking it is anathema, as this woman found out when she snapped a fist full of spaghetti in front of her fiancé.
The indictments against the former president's eponymous business do not name him. But Trump has never drawn a distinction between himself and the entity that made him famous.
"At first I thought, this is crazy": the real-life plan to use novels to predict the next war.
How long could you charge an iPhone without every plugging it in? Here's what Zack Nelson at JerryRigEverything found out.
When was the last time the floor got mopped? Last week? Last month?! Let these adorable slippers do some work for you.
For people with compromised immune systems and other afflictions, the pandemic doesn't end with vaccination.
"You can record all you want. I just know it can't be posted to YouTube."
They can actually make the park experience worse.
You might feel compelled to spring to action, but you may come to rue that decision.
In case you needed more proof that dogs are the best animals in the world.