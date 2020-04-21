Here's A Rare And Adorable Sighting Of A Leopard Mama Teaching Her Cubs How To Cross A Road
The most important life lessons for a leopard: 1. Learn how to cross a road. 2. Be frigging cute doing it.
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
Sometimes the glass is not a material obstacle but a state of mind.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
This is the best meet-cute ever.
This is what I learned during 10 days of treating Covid pneumonia at Bellevue Hospital.
How Donald Trump failed at the single most important task of the Oval Office: keeping the American people safe from harm.
Please, please do not try this at home.
Always asking the important questions.
Two preprints of California serosurveys offer surprising estimates about the infection rate, and have caused a Twitter "peer review" uproar.
The amount of time and attention that was put into setting this up is mind-blowing.
If you find it hard to remember what day it is in the week, you should follow these easy-peasy tips.
Unable to make her weekly appointment because of social distancing, Carlene takes her hair into her own hands.
Footage from France taken in March 2020 captures the scary moment for a skier when he was engulfed in an avalanche.
The Senate on Tuesday passed a $484 billion package to bolster small businesses and hospitals ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and expand testing for COVID-19.
New research from the American Lung Association reveals which parts of the US have the most polluted air.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
When King Erik VII of Denmark was forced from the throne, he did the only thing any self-respecting descendent of Vikings could: He joined the warriors of the sea and hit right back at his enemies.
Conan O'Brien crashed TIBCO's conference call and hilarity ensued.
You've probably seen some cool videos of katana swords cutting through things like butter. This is not one of those videos, unfortunately.
Vanessa Santiago departed as the virus began to spread through the prison. The outside world had changed in ways she was unprepared for.
A passerby in Russia spotted this raven having a ball after learning how to sled down this hill.
The nation's top public health official warned Tuesday that a second wave of the novel coronavirus would likely coincide with the start of flu season and could overwhelm the health system.
When I run across a boat as weird as the RP FLIP, as happened to me today, my brain goes into overdrive and it's all I can think about. I've fallen into an information hole, so won't you join me?
A basic overview of how to wear a mask by a medical professional on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 is proving to be a disease of the immune system. This could, in theory, be controlled.
One small nap for man, one giant leap for disaster.
There is an extremely effective jump scare in here. Consider yourself warned.
Two once-in-a-lifetime crises have had devastating consequences for millennials.
We are extremely glad Jack Allard is okay, but "he has come home — not in the figurative sense, but in the quite literal sense" is truly a local TV quote for the ages.
Sometimes a company just needs the money, and sometimes it loses the license to Superboy.
Russian hamsters can cover 10 kilometers running at night from predators. Here's what happens when they're running in hamster wheels instead.
If you have millions of dollars just laying around, we have got the deal for you!
According to the jokesters, the car seller was "was both confused and thrilled."
Amish people spend only a fifth as much as you do on health care, and their health is fine. What can we learn from them?
The pandemic will irrevocably change diners' relationship with eating out, and restaurants need to be ready.
You never forget your first taste of queso.
The game's final level contains a Master Chief easter egg that is meant to be seen, not touched. This didn't stop a group of trick jumpers from spending a decade trying to land on the statue, a feat that required precise launches and calculations.
People living under coronavirus lockdown measures are adapting as best they can, but six foreign tourists took an unusual approach by hiding out in a cave in India.
It's a boy!… and, oh boy, that must hurt.
No rap album has quite the mythology attached to it — as a game changer, a king maker, a genre expander. But legends aren't exactly fact.
"Beau" is one of about 2,400 people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan. Texts, diaries and photos detailed his last days in remarkable detail.
Meet three people whose tweets about surviving COVID-19 briefly made them internet famous.
After wrestling with the dog, the leopard was finally scared off by the sounds of a passing car.
What we thought was a planet may have been something else entirely.
I've tried to give up Amazon before, but this time I mean it.
Basically: There's very little reliable information out there right now.
The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday.
The spike in views of coronavirus coverage is falling away — but it's vital that journalists hold the public's attention if we're going to keep the pandemic at bay.