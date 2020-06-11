Curious Leopard Won't Stop Investigating Porcupine On The Road
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
It is a period of unrest and teeny-tiny lightsabers.
Amidst a pandemic and bankruptcies and shuttered businesses and rent defaults and double-digit unemployment and massive civil unrest, the Dow and Nasdaq are near their highs. Thank the Fed — and don't get too comfortable.
After nearly an hour of PS5 game announcements, Sony revealed the hardware design after teasing it for the duration of its PS5 live event today. The PS5 console includes a white-and-black design to match the new controller that will be included in the box.
The whole process, from rust to shine, is a delight.
Scientists filmed the largest sea turtle aggregation ever caught on camera in effort to "paint a more accurate picture" of the endangered species's population.
As the only black kid in a group of wealthy white friends, I experienced implicit and explicit racism on a daily basis — though it took years for me to realize it.
They don't teach you what to do when your parents call asking for bail in gym class, so I didn't really have a ready-made plan for this.
In the past, the surname of a founder would suffice. Now, brand names are more painstakingly contrived.
The retail giant said wearing pro-BLM pins or T-shirts would violate its dress code policy because the accessories advocate a "political, religious, or personal issue."
Jane Elliott attempts to change the lives of her students with a social experiment based on the color of their eyes.
Nina Lavezzo-Stecopoulos, the co-executive editor of The Little Hawk school newspaper in Iowa, won a Robert F. Kennedy human rights award for her work.
The pandemic has brought the world's most dedicated globetrotters to a screeching halt.
If you fret that experts might lose credibility with conservatives, remember that the medical system lost it long ago with Black Americans.
Remove all your most embarrassing posts from public view in just a few clicks with Facebook's new "Manage Activity" feature.
The city's force had dubbed itself "Asia's Finest." Now it is seen by many as an occupying force.
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
The US president's daughter blamed "cancel culture" last week when her speech to a university was scrapped. In truth, she has been given a free pass for far too long.
Alongside a historic number of public demonstrations came a powerful wave of online fundraising. And with the direction of longtime organizers, social media has zeroed in on one legal tool in particular: local bail funds.
Here's a delightful short film of a man making french toast with Legos.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more doctors are turning to telemedicine. That's a problem for tens of millions on the wrong side of the digital divide.
The dulcet tones of Radiohead's classic song played on lutes.
Cities spend tens of millions of dollars on lawsuits over police violence and killings. But municipalities are effectively using residents to mortgage the cost.
There was a shakeup at the very top of VW this week, with Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess stripped of his role as chairman of the Volkswagen brand. Yesterday, we learned a little more why.
"Do you mind? I'm trying to lie down here."
Miserable as it can often be, remote work is surprisingly productive — leading many employers to wonder if they'll ever go back to the office.
To some, this Brazilian neighborhood was a tropical Venice. To others, it was a slum on the water.
Yogi is the master of retrieving objects of any size.
The coronavirus has gutted the price of coca. It could reshape the cocaine trade.
Inside the biggest scandal in the Muppet universe.
Forest City has become one of the most controversial development projects in the world.
Health is about more than simply remaining free of coronavirus infection.
The 2024 GOP presidential nominee is highly likely to be an acolyte of the president's.
We know this comes with good intentions, but haven't these celebrities learned from Gal Gadot's "Imagine" fiasco?
After a burst lit up their telescope "like a Christmas tree," astronomers were able to finally track down the source of these cosmic oddities.
The band revealed that "after much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues" they have "decided to drop the word 'Antebellum" from their name and "move forward as Lady A."
Researchers find that over 1,000 metric tons of microplastic fall on 11 protected areas in the US annually, equivalent to over 120 million plastic water bottles.
The 46-meter-long siphonophore was found lurking 625 meters beneath the waves off the Western Australian coastline.
In case you forgot why he's considered the greatest player in basketball history, here's the NBA's official MJ highlight reel.
An interactive illustration demonstrates how rather than erasing inequality, COVID-19 reveals the way that each of them is intricately linked — and why things are especially bad in New York City.
Have these states seen a spike because of their economic reopenings?
The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 may be cancelled, but the zany-looking "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" will be released on Netflix on June 26.
In Athens, one cinema is keeping alive a dying, and deeply human, tradition.
The Cleantec Infra utilizes aquatic weed harvesters and "trash skimmers" to help keep waterways in India clean.