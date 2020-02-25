Brazen Leopard Steals Food From A Crocodile's Mouth In Rare Sighting
It would seem that the crocodile was taking a mid-meal nap, which is good news for the leopard.
This was not part of the package deal.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
And the best part is how happy the crowd is for her.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
Aside from the extremely cool science on display, this is just very beautiful.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
Insurers are supposed to price based on risk, but Allstate's algorithm put a thumb on the scale.
"I've got two military Humvees and those were the most capable off-road vehicle on the planet. Sherp makes them look like front-wheel drive cars."
"US toilets are effectively bedpans with a drain."
What have we been doing all our lives using only our forks?
These 30 residences and private outdoor hideaways built by architects are all deeply personal projects.
When the words "Yeet" are painted over the plane, you know how this is going to go.
Why does every damn place — even old-school corporate offices — have to be fun and full of foosball?
The App Store's gauzy success tale belies the reality of a company that now wields its enormous market power to bully, extort, and sometimes even destroy rivals and business partners alike.
So-called "kitchen hacks" rack up billions of views showing supposed instructions on making quick desserts that turn out to be bunk. BBC Click's Chris Fox follows the recipes step-by-step to expose the scam.
Next time someone tells you soccer players aren't tough, show them this clip of St. Mirren's Jane O'Toole.
These unique handcrafted mechanisms are designed to protect homes, confound cashiers and outthink thieves.
I'll be there for you through the decades, like I've been there before.
The memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been a sober, heartfelt affair — with a few moments of genuine humor.
In the 1970s, the American bourbon market was dead. Japan's desire for aged, high-proof bourbon helped the Kentucky spirit survive.
I finally had stability. I was clawing my way out of debt. My life was looking up. But a decent job was powerless against the stigma of being homeless.
For decades, the way we farm has been degrading land and destroying wildlife. Now there's a revolution coming - but is it going to create more problems than it solves?
The new book "Golden Gates" details how California set itself up for its current affordability crunch and how it can now help build a nationwide housing movement.
Intuit just spent $7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, the popular free credit monitoring and tax filing service.
The Defense Department is long overdue for a 21st century overhaul. That would mean budget cuts far beyond what any 2020 candidates are proposing.
Sometimes in life you can't have your cake and eat it too, but it's okay.
The rise of the STEM-obsessed, corporate-partnered university.
The rediscovery of a fly species in Wales hints at environmental DNA sampling's potential to change endangered species protection.
The glass beads on the anti-paparazzi fabric makes people "invisible" in pictures taken from flash photography.
We will never be able to look at the character Qui-Gon Jinn the same way again.
Joseph Oldendorf was injured on a trail in the Olympic National Park, Washington. Crawling on the trail made his knees so raw, he said he put his shoes over them for protection.
A roundup of 21 of the best short jokes and one-liners by the late comedic genius Mitch Hedberg, whose stand-up continues to influence and resonate today as much as it did when he was alive.
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
With a résumé full of wins at kayaking's most prestigious competitions and historic first descents of the planet's deadliest whitewater, Nouria Newman is considered one of the greatest paddlers around. So why can't she turn her passion into a sustainable career?
So strong is the clamor for Panama Geisha that world records are annually set and smashed, with auction prices topping $1,000 per pound.
Just under a month after Kobe Bryant — along with his daughter Gianna and seven others — was killed in a helicopter crash, thousands of people filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a tribute to his life.
In 1956, Life magazine sent the photographer to Shady Grove, Alabama. For years afterward, most of the photos he took there were thought to have been lost.
The startup rode a wave of augmented reality hype and about $300 million in funding to a series of half-baked products before failing spectacularly and shutting down last year.
Harvey Weinstein may be headed to prison, but few women will ever see their perpetrators brought to justice.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
Cons exploit our cognitive biases. I learned the hard way that some of us are more vulnerable than others.
In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. In 2018, it went viral on YouTube. And now it looks even better.
People say America doesn't make things anymore. But what about toxic chemicals? We make so many of those, we throw half of them in rivers, for free.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.
Photographer Mark Steinmetz spent 11 years working in camps across the US, from the shores of Cape Cod in Massachusetts to the smoky mountains of North Carolina.
