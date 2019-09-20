Here's Another Update From The Saga Of Leon, The Lobster Rescued From The Grocery Store, That's Keeping Us On The Edge Of Our Seat
The 4th chapter in the gripping story of a lobster rescued from the grocery store.
The 4th chapter in the gripping story of a lobster rescued from the grocery store.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The 4th chapter in the gripping story of a lobster rescued from the grocery store.
You won't find these in "Arceus," but they're still believable pocket monsters.
The What's Inside YouTube family got their hands on the Tesla Cyberquad — which is currently sold out — and dished out some honest opinions while riding it around the neighborhood.
Nearly 14 years later, the tale of this iconic couple can finally be told.
Judge Jed Rakoff has dismissed Palin's defamation lawsuit.
Someone was recording their six-month-old son while on vacation on safari when a cheetah came out of nowhere, smashing into their window.
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall have been set to host the 94th Oscars, which is returning to an emcee format for the first time since 2018. Deadline confirmed the news Monday.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
Chef and culinary instructor Frank Proto demonstrates how to carve a whole roast chicken, including what you should do pre-carving, what knives you should have and how to use them.
A fishing app surveyed some sorority girls to help you optimize your game.
Who needs a rom-com when you can have a zom-rom-com? From "Dracula" to "Shaun of the Dead," Den of Geek rounded up the best romantic horror movies.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's what it's like to live in Bali while earning six-figures…pretty, pretty, pretty good.
In an interview ahead of the Netflix show's release, Ms. Sorokin spoke about how her life has changed since the end of her Anna Delvey days.
Julie Nolke has a hilariously relatable moment when she recognizes she's being love bombed.
What did the first "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" trailer reveal about Prime Video's new Tolkien series?
In celebration of Valentine's Day, nature and wildlife photographer Roeselien Raimond has released a beautiful series of photos showing tender, loving moments between foxes.
Keanu Reeves superfan Jack Whitehall asked the actor why he turned down the sequel to his action thriller. And we all can relate.
"My partner would send me letters on Wednesdays and Thursdays. I even knew the exact time when the postman would deliver her letter."
As trivial as it may seem, TV plays a significant role in romantic partnerships, and not always a frictionless one. This is a story about how our choices around what to watch can be about so much more than entertainment.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Sonantic, a text-to-speech technology company, has cracked the code in getting computer generated voices to sound flirty and I think I saw this in a movie once.
"I've been off-roading for 15 years, but few experiences have been as exhilarating as bombing a Ford Bronco through the desert at high speeds. It's that good."
Western Rise provides freedom for men who want to own less, experience more. They make the world's most versatile clothing no matter how you live, so you can maximize life's possibilities.
Hydraulic Press Channel demonstrates what happens when a vacuum chamber breaks under water with a super fast camera.
Renting a place to live is getting a lot more expensive, according to a survey that tracks rental listings across the biggest 50 US cities.
Sherpa fleece sweatshirts, sweatpants, blankets and jackets are some of the warmest, coziest clothes in our wardrobes.
Max Fosh reveals how to become the world's richest man through a market cap loophole — but then realizes he needs to dissolve the company pronto.
Only employees can get the dLight.
Need portable power on the double? This crowdfunded 10,000mAh USB battery pack is ready to go in under a half-hour.
James Cameron's "Titanic" is greatly improved when it becomes a love story between a young man and his cat.
Reviews are in for one of Sony's most highly anticipated games of 2022. Should you get your pre-order in before it launches on Friday, February 18?
In an ad for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, Larry David is shown dismissing some of the world's greatest inventions, then, flashing forward to the present, dismisses crypto, which the commercial pivots to saying "Don't Be Like Larry."
The word-guessing game took the Internet by storm and birthed a bunch of clones. This one might be our favorite yet.
Karl-Anthony Towns argues it was actually a glitch following the NYT takeover.
Here's an interview that was recorded for the previously unaired KIRO-7 TV series "Air Waves" on January 6, 1990 and you've got to feel bad for their original drummer Chad Channing who seemed so psyched to just be there.
Some parents say cosleeping doesn't keep them from getting busy — and many experts say that's fine. But at what age should they be drawing the line?
Save a whopping 44% on this 3,500MB per second internal SSD on Amazon.
Eminem reportedly rebuffed the NFL's request not to take knee at the finale of his performance of "Lose Yourself."
Olympic curling stones are pretty self-policing — here's what those green and red lights can tell you.
Apple made your phone more private — and created a huge problem for Mark Zuckerberg.
From New York City to San Francisco, new housing developments are popping up. They all look the same, are built cheap and are often dismissed as "gentrification buildings." But in reality those are what might help end the housing crisis in this country.
Lewis Hamilton will be back on the grid this year after a heartbreaking season (and much speculation), his team confirmed in a tweet.
New research shows warming could push atmospheric pathogens into new areas.
Someone posed a question to r/askhistorians about whether a Roman citizen could have obtained all the ingredients to make a Big Mac. A YouTuber compiled all of their responses and this is the hard hitting journalism we all deserve.
A study that finds 'agreeable', 'neurotic' and 'open' types are fans of the same artists misses the point of music — and people.
Charles Walton's brutal murder on Valentine's Day, 1945, fuelled a vision of rural England that has influenced cinema and literature ever since.