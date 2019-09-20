Here's How The Lobster That Won The Internet's Hearts Is Doing 81-Days After Being Rescued From The Grocery Store
Brady Brandwood updates the internet on Leon the lobster and how he's done after nearly three months in a saltwater tank.
Brady Brandwood updates the internet on Leon the lobster and how he's done after nearly three months in a saltwater tank.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Brady Brandwood updates the internet on Leon the lobster and how he's done after nearly three months in a saltwater tank.
But while 2021 may have been less of a rollercoaster ride, there was no truce on the streaming battleground. The same big corporations which clashed last year continued to slug it out daily in a ferocious, ongoing battle for subscribers and audience attention.
Former NBA Champion and now multi-hyphenate businessman Dwayne Wade answered a bunch of twitter questions — like if the NBA should draw a 4-point shot or not, how to get in the zone and more.
How early 20th century journalists wrote about climate change.
Follow /Coronavirus for the latest news and information on COVID-19.
Dylan Larkin knew he had to do the right thing.
The epic trilogy now gets a fourth installment after 18 years. Does "The Matrix Resurrections," led by director Lana Wachowski, add to the franchise lore or were we better off without revisiting Neo and Trinity?
A reporting trip to Donbass reveals the tight hold Russia already has over the lives of Ukrainians accustomed to living with war.
The Spanish actor reveals who the makeup artists were inspired by for his iconic badman's look in "No Country For Old Men" and recounts the funny moment when Judi Dench's phone rang while shooting "Skyfall."
If I posted all the "bad" ads I've bookmarked, I'd crash Substack's servers, if not the entire Internet. So: here's seven that treat you like an idiot.
Worth at least a quarter billion dollars, the steel bollards are a relic of the Trump era.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
AirTags are cheap and used by thieves to identify potential cars to steal. Here's what you can do incase your vehicle gets targeted.
I have finally admitted that my hair has gone for ever, and taken great comfort from the reigning king of baldness.
Comedian Josh Weller came to the realization that the 2008 action-thriller "Taken" starring Liam Neeson is premised on an incomprehensible plot point: an 18-year-old traveling to Paris to follow the band U2 on tour in the year 2008.
Name a place on Earth, and the odds are good that it's contaminated with microplastics. That includes the top of the world.
The new variant seems to be our quickest one yet. That makes it harder to catch with the tests we have.
This week, we've got a person who feels insulted by an eight-year-old, someone who wants to call their in-laws by their first names and more.
The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance might finally be the Tesla competitor that gets Elon Musk's attention.
"It's ridiculous that I haven't… It's so dumb."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Drew Barrymore will never forget this one thing Keanu Reeves did for her that remains one of the happiest moments of her life.
It came from outer space. And it was tiny.
Here are a bunch of tech gifts that come highly-rated and are perfect gifts for people on the lookout for new gadgets and gear.
Every single phrase about NFTs in this clip is real.
Inside the incredibly complicated, utterly obsessive, potentially lucrative world of homebrew pinball.
Here are some of the easiest and quickest gifts you'll ever buy. Even if you forgot until the day-of, you'll find something here.
Even though Jeep has a rich history of innovation, here's why so many people, including the guys who made this video, often clown Jeep owners for their choice.
Read Max looks back.
Unlike the past few handful of years, Xbox is bringing the goods this holiday season. These are our picks for the best games you can buy for Microsoft's platform this holiday season.
This mild infraction illustrates why parking against the traffic might look like an easy exit option but in reality it's just really risky.
The story of how the Wachowskis' philosophical-crossroads moment was co-opted by bad-faith actors and a political movement is a complex tale about semiotics, the internet and modern pop culture.
Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Jesse Watters's controversial statement at a conservative conference.
"After more than three decades as a physician, the Q maniacs have succeeded in driving me out of providing care to patients."
Despite the hardships of last year and the uncertainties of this one, new culinary pleasures were myriad as New York City reopened.
Jordan Klepper put together a compilation of the most curious arguments heard at anti-vaxxer rallies and it's a doozy.
In Florida, a bill co-written by natural gas interests is doing just what its authors intended — keep cities hooked on fossil fuels.
What's different about the new COVID strain compared to others like delta? Here's what you need to know.
Sonny the Golden Retriever was so excited about his favorite people getting engaged.
In a post that went viral, Redditor u/Cochrane01 asked the r/AskReddit community about the things they wished weren't so expensive and received more than 39,000 responses. For some people, some of the basic amenities of daily living proved to be a luxury.
Sequencing results are not typically returned to the patients or healthcare providers since they're only used for public health surveillance purposes.
To win the role of a lifetime, Elijah Wood knew he had to get weird.
Rhonda Mullins chronicles her relentless recovery from the virus.
The medical community has never taken women's sexual desire seriously. Now, Gen X women are hitting menopause and demanding better.
Feta cheese has been around for centuries, if not longer. Here're all the things you should be aware of before purchasing it in the store, so you don't end up with a subpar version.
Most viral fads are meaningless, as explained by sea shanties.
Some Texas residents are asking for greater say in what titles appear on public library shelves.