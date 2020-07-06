Legal Expert Fact Checks The Inaccuracies Of 'Legally Blonde'
We love "Legally Blonde," but how factually correct is the depiction of law school and law practices in the movie?
We love "Legally Blonde," but how factually correct is the depiction of law school and law practices in the movie?
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back."
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
Owen Morse goes 222.22 miles over California's Owens Valley without stopping.
We love "Legally Blonde," but how factually correct is the depiction of law school and law practices in the movie?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Swedish approach is rooted in history of collective action, in which everyone has a role to play in keeping the country safe.
In exchange for positive Amazon reviews, the mysterious Facebook accounts who recruited me promised me free stuff. They delivered.
You can appreciate animals in nature, but please, please keep a safe distance from them.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
After spending six hours recovering every escaped ant, this fire ant colony owner decided to dig into the deeper reasons for why the escape happened in the first place.
Aussie filmmaker Natalie Erika James' impressive debut is a spooky exploration of old age and the familial ties that bind.
The president is urging his supporters to change the channel.
When things aren't working, it's time to back up and rethink it again.
A federal judge on Monday ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending a more thorough environmental review, handing a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe three years after the pipeline first began carrying oil following months of protests.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"A Minnesotan never accepts food until the third offer."
"De Stijl" was the kind of art you make for yourself, assured almost no one else will ever hear it.
To say that Morricone was a great soundtrack composer — or even the greatest of all soundtrack composers — doesn't quite do him justice.
Steak lovers will adore Otto Lite, the German Design Awardee that quickly heats and precisely cooks steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. Get it for $200 off now at just $699.
Defender Sam Staab headed in the equalizer on Sunday, against the Portland Thorns, after connecting with a flick heel volley from her teammate Ashley Sanchez.
The study analyzed 41 possible causes of stress across four categories: work, money, family and health and safety.
It's fish one, get one free.
Helen Newby gets the most out of quarantine time and performs an enchanting version of the 90s classic.
Coronavirus was only one of Mary's worries. Her mother had become obsessed with the QAnon conspiracy. And Q always came first.
It's been awhile since we've seen a good "steamed hams" meme, and this is one, for sure.
A breakout protest anthem, the perfect quarantine anthem, a Beyoncé-assisted banger and the other songs we've had on repeat during the first half of the year.
Some blind people seem to be able to see without being conscious of it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We love "Legally Blonde," but how factually correct is the depiction of law school and law practices in the movie?
A city put control measures in place after one confirmed case of the disease, which caused the Black Death in the Middle Ages.
James Orgill takes the slime craze to a new level with this latest concoction.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
Are social media and selfie culture killing the outdoors? Nah… but as a visit to some overshared spots reveals, they're challenging our notions about whether there's a right way to appreciate nature — and who gets to do it.
A worker demonstrates the inner workings of the Glass Crushing & Recycling Line.
Monticello is shrine enough for a man who wrote that "all men are created equal" and yet never did much to make those words come true.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Will a dusty, old Spilsbury & Tindall broadcast and marine radio work after nearly a century?
Morricone died Monday in Rome at the age of 91. The Italian cultural ministry confirmed his death in a statement that called him "a musician of refined skill who with his melodies has been able to excite and make the whole world dream."
Tupelo, birthplace of The King, is the global hub for aspiring Jailhouse Rockers.
A man was delighted to see a pod of dolphins riding a 20-foot wave in Western Australia.
They do, they just taste like your great-grandfather's banana (or a pear, depending on who you ask).
With almost 10 billion records, the data breach notification service shows no signs of slowing down.
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back."
I'm a second-generation Black activist and I'm tired of being spied on by the police.
The internet is always home to some wholesomeness, no matter what's going on IRL. Here are some of the nicest things to happen on line this year so far.
How social distancing is drastically changing the way we commute.
Bobby Duke makes a beautiful tiny axe from an old rusty hatchet.
"I knew they were going to run into trouble. The question was how much?"
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
New federal data provides the most comprehensive view to date of how Black and Latino people have been likelier than their white peers to contract the virus and die from it.
Archaeologists are using canine assistants to uncover ancient remains.
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
They are a translator you can wear.
Tim Klein and Jason Wells were weekend warriors. They were also two of the best climbers to ever ply their trade on Yosemite's most iconic wall. So the climbing world was stunned when they died on some of its easiest terrain.
This 1986 Pontiac Fiero built to look like a Ferrari Enzo is a crime against humanity.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.