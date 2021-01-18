Learn How To Make The Perfect Tempura At Home
NYC based chef Takahiro Sakaeda, of Nami Nori, shares an easy to make tempura recipe with two traditional sauces: a tentsuyu dip and a yuzu flavored soy sauce.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
NYC based chef Takahiro Sakaeda, of Nami Nori, shares an easy to make tempura recipe with two traditional sauces: a tentsuyu dip and a yuzu flavored soy sauce.
A critter is completely blown away by the magic of a trampoline.
Luke Mogelson, a veteran war correspondent and New Yorker contributor, followed Trump supporters with his pen and camera as they stormed the Capitol.
Insider News provides much needed context to the different types of symbols and flags that were displayed by the Capitol mob on January 6.
This maze is no match for Captain Hamster.
Though it looks easy, the tools and skills needed to carry this out are not common practice.
Beyond the press submerge a few glass items into a high pressure chamber and capture the shattering in slow motion.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The most concerning versions of the virus are not simply mutating — they're mutating in similar ways.
"Hello Nice FBI Lady, Here are the links to the videos."
Janice Huff, chief meteorologist at WNBC, dispels the most common weather myths and reminds us that the United States is mainly rural, and the countryside faces the brunt of the dangerous weather.
Catalina Herrera, a dog groomer in Burbank, California, said the dog's matting was some of the worst they had ever seen.
Yet another discovery of a horde of treasure makes us wonder why it seems ancient riches are constantly being found in Europe.
In Pixar's new film, "Soul," the protagonist wakes up in the body of a cat. It's a common enough trope—but it gets messier the more you think about it.
An apple a day keeps the blade doctor away.
A hard look at one of cinema's oldest genres.
A new documentary offers an anatomy of the motivations of J. Edgar Hoover's unhinged efforts to smear MLK, including through interviews with King's confidants.
NYC based chef Takahiro Sakaeda, of Nami Nori, shares an easy to make tempura recipe with two traditional sauces: a tentsuyu dip and a yuzu flavored soy sauce.
After months stuck at home, life on the road has never been more tempting. But don't end your lease just yet.
Her recent proposal was a nice try, but I see her game.
A critter is completely blown away by the magic of a trampoline.
MIT biologists have found a possible explanation for the Warburg effect, first seen in cancer cells in the 1920s.
An FBI affidavit, which references this news segment, alleges that 22-year-old Riley June Williams may have taken a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on January 6 with the intent of giving the technology to Russia's foreign intelligence service.
The most damning evidence is not what Trump said but what he failed to say.
What researchers have learned about the U.K. variant.
Bill McClintock syncs up the metal ballad perfectly with Huey Lewis and the News's classic.
Ronald Reagan's appointees wiped out government-imposed balance requirements for broadcasters when they repealed the Fairness Doctrine. Trump leaves behind a GOP that wants to punish bias on social media.
Nostalgia drew me in. But the escapism, absurdity and innocent stupidity of the late 2000s kept me watching.
One time Jack Whitehall went on a two-day trip and his mom packed 30 condoms for him.
The debate over whether to call Donald Trump a fascist and why it matters.
Though it looks easy, the tools and skills needed to carry this out are not common practice.
Those white spots on your teeth might be trying to tell you something.
Why did the network insist an agreement with the family of a murdered young man remain undisclosed until after the election?
Watch the sunset and stars rise, as the sheep graze peacefully.
Trump's presidency may be best remembered for its cataclysmic end. But his four years as president also changed real American policy in lasting ways, just more quietly. We asked POLITICO's best-in-class policy reporters to recap some of the ways Trump changed the country while in office, for better or worse.
As health workers wait to be vaccinated, the wealthy are jumping the queue to get jabs on "vaccine holidays" in places like Dubai and Goa.
This maze is no match for Captain Hamster.
A casualty of Argentina's so-called Dirty War, Isabel haunted my childhood like a ghost. Then I started searching for her.
Citizens from around the world share their coronavirus stories.
Navalny, who survived an assassination attempt by the Russian government in 2020, flew Sunday from Berlin to Moscow, where he was immediately detained upon arrival.
Jack Dorsey, the chief executive, had reservations about locking the president's account. But the calls for violence that his tweets provoked were too overwhelming.
We asked Katharine Gate, an expert on kink, to explain everything about cannibal fetishes and vorarephilia.
Tanguy Ndombele, Tottenham Hotspur's French soccer player, scored a beautiful lob that the opposing keeper had no chance of saving.
Led by the brilliant Omar Sy ("The Intouchables"), this new 5-episode French series centers on a risky Louvre heist involving Marie Antoinette's "Queen's Necklace."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Once you're in, all it needs is a little bit of light to get the party started started.
In 1967, Wyatt Tee Walker smuggled a camera into the Jefferson County Jail. Last year, the rights to his images were finally restored to the men who took them.
Big's Backyard Ultra has no known finish line. The race goes on, day and night — a 4.16-mile loop every single hour — until only one runner remains. A woman had never made it more than 121 miles, until Courtney Dauwalter took it on.
Insider News provides much needed context to the different types of symbols and flags that were displayed by the Capitol mob on January 6.
Aditya Singh was reportedly afraid to fly due to COVID-19, so lived in Chicago's O'Hare airport.
British Airways revealed that it has partnered with Globe-Trotter to launch a new range of limited edition carry-on suitcases. The suitcases with be themed around BOAC. However, as a bonus, each suitcase will contain a piece of one of the airline's retired Boeing 747 aircraft.
The Washington Post examined hundreds of videos and photos to reconstruct the events of January 6.
Heading out into the cold? Don't step foot outside of your cozy home without some warmers to protect your hands from the thermal assault of old man winter.
From "insurrection" to "rebellion" to "Civil War," finding a name for the conflict was always political.
Beyond the press submerge a few glass items into a high pressure chamber and capture the shattering in slow motion.