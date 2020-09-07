Learn How To Make Froot Loops At Home And Get To Know The History Of Breakfast Cereal
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
COVID-19 has plunged us all into temporal disorientation. Here's why.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
Horror film director David F. Sandberg explains all the things you can do in movies with a simple cutting.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In an excerpt from the new book "Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison," a former Navy lawyer speaks about his decision to leak classified information on detainees at the infamous prison.
Companies are trying to manipulate online feedback — and one-star reviews have become the latest weapon.
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A digital pregnancy test is really pregnant with possibilities, as programmer Foone Turing demonstrates here.
Featuring flaying, disembowelment and a huge amount of disgusting squelch, we count down Rick and Morty's most stomach-churning deaths so far.
What if the world didn't reset every time you played a game of "Risk" with your friends? There's built-in persistence in "Risk Legacy," and that gives every move much more weight.
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
It took me 15 minutes to decide that what I needed to do during the pandemic was learn how to skateboard.
Desperate to find alternative ways to calm her nerve pain, Fiza Pirani was determined to finally escape the shallow end and find new relief.
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
After two decades in a filing cabinet and three next to a parking lot in Baltimore, the author returns to New York.
New shows come to the streaming giant all the time — too many to ever watch them all. We're here to help.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Some dogs are deep in sleep at 1:00 AM. Not this dog.
Ahead of a plethora of new releases, San Diego noise lord Justin Pearson revisits the bizarre TV hoax that put The Locust on the map.
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
It seems like in the past few years the only movies Hollywood has churned out are remakes or sequels, but just how accurate is this popular conception that Hollywood movies are getting less creative?
Physicians Premier ER charged Dr. Zachary Sussman's insurance $10,984 for his COVID-19 antibody test even though Sussman worked for the chain and knows the testing materials only cost about $8. Even more surprising: The insurer paid in full.
The best music is the kind where everyone is just having a blast.
A KGB manual, published in English for the first time, reveals how Soviet spies infiltrated Western governments in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse.
New design, new sizes, 5G, all-OLED and more.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
COVID-19 has plunged us all into temporal disorientation. Here's why.
A ship carrying Dutch masterpieces for the empress sank to the bottom of the sea. Centuries later, a wreck hunter and his team tried to find it.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
Horror film director David F. Sandberg explains all the things you can do in movies with a simple cutting.
A doctor outlines three potential ways to repair it.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
Just because a vault has "Fort Knox" labeled on it doesn't mean it's secure.
In our current epoch of human history, when populations of major cities swell into the tens of millions, an urban center of 30,000 people doesn't seem very impressive. 1,000 years ago, a city that size was larger than London or Paris, and sat atop what is now East St. Louis.
Echo Dots are 40 percent off, Fire TV Sticks are just 30 bucks and you can save $50 on an Echo Show. If you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, now's a good time to stock up on gear.
"At the time I had my hand on the wheel looking forward and thought the autopilot was misinterpreting the lines […] Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw the truck nearing my car and heard it slamming on and locking up its brakes."
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
Humanity's first dedicated spacecraft meant to explore Jupiter's moon Europa will be complete by 2023 — and it's custom-built to find out whether life can exist on the ocean world.
Diffbot is building the biggest-ever knowledge graph by applying image recognition and natural-language processing to billions of web pages.
This is the only "Jurassic Park" sequel we needed.
I got sick six months ago. Now I can barely make it up the stairs.
In a recent study, scientists could tell if people were intoxicated just by looking at their phones' motion data.
Some people snack while they cook. This kid cooks while snacking.
Simple headlines obscure the complex realities of abuse, sex work and the real threats to American children.
California still draws migrants from all over, but many Californians are now leaving, often heading to Oregon, Arizona or Colorado.
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
How does the world's most prestigious cycling race make money? Who sponsors the teams? And how does financing impact the riders' strategy?
The White House's new science adviser says: nothing. The science disagrees.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.