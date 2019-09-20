Please Enjoy The Sequel To That Dubbed Version Of Star Wars With Obi-Wan Kenobi As A Guy Named Larry
The Auralnauts put together another hilarious dub of Obi-Wan Kenobi as some guy named Larry.
GB News' Bev Turner didn't seem to take meteorologist John Hammond's dire warnings about extreme weather very seriously.
This year the one-time folk hero found himself scratching out at-bats in steamy Mexican steel town — and then was unceremoniously cut. But the Kung Fu Panda isn't ready to stop swinging.
YouTuber Solving The Money Problem breaks down why Tesla's demand is showing no signs of slowing down.
Whether you live lawfully or torrent movies in the privacy of your home, the Batman will be there watching your every move.
I guess you don't need a bikini wax to wear a swimsuit that will just give you one for free.
The former "Game of Thrones" star survived two brain aneurysms, one in 2011 after filming the first season of the hit HBO series and another in 2013.
Did closing courts contribute to the resurgence in violent crime that began in 2020? What happened in Albuquerque and Wichita may provide clues.
Star of the TV show "Chuck" and DC movie "Shazam!" Zachary Levi went into great detail about how different kinds of therapeutic treatment helped him from destroying his career.
Meet Audrey, her cats Mipha, Noodle and Juniper, and Audrey's dad Tor — recipient of this year's Best Cat Grandpa award.
The company pays some employees as much as 225 percent more than those in the same role, depending on where they're based.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The expectations were high on director Jon Favreau and Bridges when making Marvel's first big budget film, "Iron Man." Bridges reveals how he coped with the big studio pressure while breaking down iconic career moments.
A strong winter storm in the South Pacific sent tsunami-like waves crashing into Hawaii.
Watching "The Wizard of Oz" in 4K resolution will make you see things you've never seen before.
Redfin data shows that Miami is still hot property, the Nor-Cal exodus is kind of real and that New York City is back.
The heat, which has killed hundreds in Portugal and Spain, is unprecedented in many areas.
Desus & Mero may have broken up, but their hilarious roasting of Eminem will be with us forever.
Amazon dominates North America, but not a lot of the global market outside of that.
Teenager Brad Miele spent the summer of 1984 exploring Europe by rail. One night in London, Miele says he unexpectedly crossed paths with cult musician David Bowie and ended up appearing in a Bowie music video.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Alan Fisher explains how it's possible to design rural towns that are walkable.
Photographer Dean Sewell documented the fall of the Soviet Union in 1996 but did not develop his film for 26 years.
And they can make you happy, too.
A former employee of New Seasons Market shares expert tips and advice about buying prepared food from supermarkets.
"I will say it's a fitting drink for her because Diet Dr. Pepper is the soda you have when there's nothing else left in the vending machine," Meyers quipped. "Just like Sidney Powell is your attorney when there's nothing else left at the lawyer store."
"Apple killed the iPod, so I had to find an alternative. I tested an iPad Mini to see if it was up to the job."
Hollywood loves to freak the public out about sharks, bears and snakes, but this viral Reddit thread reminds us about the animals we really should be looking out for.
Lake Mead provides water to Arizona, California and Nevada — Grady Hillhouse explains how catastrophic things will be if it runs dry.
Joe Rogan told Tom Segura how he really felt about the former president and his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs.
This week, the least helpful in-laws in memory, a man who is marrying his daughter's friend from middle school and wondering about estate planning and a boss who's very invested in an employee's breastfeeding plans.
It's not just America, rates are reaching new highs all around the world.
In March 2020, at Toronto Pearson Airport, a Boeing 777 was preparing to take off when they realized something was horribly wrong.
A fitness tracker provides some insight into how the virus affected Danish cyclist Magnus Cort.
Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Apple have all taken different paths to become the biggest technology companies in the world. Here's what their share price history looks like in a chart.
Dana Carvey busted out his best Joe Biden impression to explain what happened when he greeted the Saudi Arabia crown prince during his guest hosting stint.
Taking the kids to a baseball game, a movie, or Disneyland is a bigger financial commitment than it used to be for middle-class families.
Designed to be significantly stronger than the regular gray stuff.
We can't stop smiling at Drew Barrymore basking in joy amid this summer shower.
Seems like yes
O'Brien's longtime assistant, Sona Movsesian, on smuggling her boss to work (and making him watch "Bad Girls Club") during the "Tonight Show" debacle.
Desus and Mero announced they were breaking up their comedy partnership and ending their Showtime late night show. But their legendary appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Catchphrase will live on forever, much to the chagrin of Taylor Swift's fans.
Thanks to Iceland's reforestation efforts, its forest and scrub cover is six times larger than it was in 1990.
How food and beverage brands are grabbing your attention with high-profile collaborations.
Stephen Colbert thinks the Secret Service has a lot explaining to do about their inconsistent stories about why they can't give text messages to the January 6 Committee.
The science and design choices that bring the universe to your eyeballs.
At least 22 people across the US have been arrested for hacking gas pumps to discount their fuel.