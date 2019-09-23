The same people who years ago entrusted Peggy Ann Fulford with millions — from Ricky Williams to Dennis Rodman to Travis Best — wince today at the mention of her name. They'll tell you how she left them broke. How she's a "chameleon ghost witch." How she's a forgery of the American Dream. And every athlete's worst nightmare.
Over 70,000 people can’t be wrong! Grab a free spot for Teachable LIVE, an online summit packed with expert entrepreneurs sharing valuable advice on how you can transform your skills into a profitable online course.
For five years, Google has funded Project Zero, a team of hackers with the sole mission of finding bugs in whatever software they wanted to research, be it Google’s or somebody else's. Are they making the internet safer?
As part of the New Deal, the Farm Security Administration (FSI) was launched to help relieve crippling poverty in rural communities. As small part of that mission, the organization documented life in the the communities in which it worked.
Facebook hasn't been subtle about duping Snapchat features and otherwise undermining its competitor. Don't think Snap just shrugged its shoulders and focused on adding and opening up features, though — apparently, it's been taking notes.
Google's quantum computer was reportedly able to solve a calculation — proving the randomness of numbers produced by a random number generator — in 3 minutes and 20 seconds that would take the world’s fastest traditional supercomputer, Summit, around 10,000 years.