Labrador Learns the Hard Way To Get Out Of Toddler's Way
When they are babies, they are gentle and vulnerable, but then they grow up.
When they are babies, they are gentle and vulnerable, but then they grow up.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"There's nobody who knows how much we spend. You're the only person I ever said those numbers to out loud." (From 2017)
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's fairly innocuous, but we assume it's also still very annoying for her ex boyfriend.
This week's characters include a politician with a grammatically questionable tweet vowing to "cancel" cancel culture and more.
Amazon recently acquired MGM for a little over $8 billion, and its content assets will likely be used for Amazon's streaming services, including Prime Video. But the deal may have been overvalued, and MGM isn't likely to prop up Amazon's services all on its own.
Which method is actually better for preventing us from getting cavities?
What if the Statue of Liberty disappeared overnight? Or, suddenly, there were no more bodegas, bagel shops, pizzerias? A New York icon, as thoroughly ingrained into city life as any of those, has almost vanished before our eyes this year. The taxi has been Raptured. Two-thirds of our yellow street-hail cabs are gone.
With just one episode left, let's predict who killed Erin McMenamin, who's suspicious for other reasons and how the show will end.
There is a calculator in every iPhone, but why are there are none on iPads? The answer: Steve Jobs.
Who doesn't want to learn about seahorses after a few drinks?
"I'm not sure people appreciate how much danger we're in."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
When they are babies, they are gentle and vulnerable, but then they grow up.
Mo Pinel spent a career reshaping the ball's inner core to harness the power of physics. He revolutionized the sport — and spared no critics along the way.
He's smiling and recording the process. His wife is trying her best not to freak out.
Combining a multitude of predictions and projections, modeling teams hone the uncertainty.
We've seen this story before — and it doesn't end well.
We feel bad that he fell off the golf cart, but we also feel bad for the flowers trampled on the way.
Recent revelations about Martin Bashir's "deceitful behavior" don't alter the emotional force of the broadcast.
A growing number of self-proclaimed experts promise they can teach anyone how to make a passive income selling cheap Chinese goods in the internet's largest store. Not everyone's getting rich quick. (From 2019)
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The latest trailer for "Old" offers a further glimpse into what is going on in M. Night Shyamalan's new movie.
"He eats bread and drinks beer but it does not go well for him, then says, 'Oh, my heart!' and is dejected."
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,700,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost. It's already raised more than $6 million, so you won't want to miss out.
We all gotta go someday, but according to science, this is the day of the year when the most people die.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
It seems like every year a Yellowstone tourist does something stupid and makes national news. Here's a ranking of the most notably stupid incidents at the park.
Cases in the world's most vaccinated nation are ticking up, forcing researchers to wage war against misinformation on whether jabs are effective.
Wealthy investors are snapping up large tracts of farmland — and sowing discontent.
"WHAT did you just say to me?"
Two entrepreneurs have built a business dredging up white women's shame.
Seeking a deeper connection to the world, Angela Maxwell set off to walk it alone. Six years and 20,000 miles later, she brought that connection home.
The next full-margin rupture of the Cascadia subduction zone will spell the worst natural disaster in the history of the continent, outside of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. (From 2015)
Ikea forces us to walk through a maze and yet we universally love the brand. Here's how Ikea employed psychology to win us over.
A navigation timing error sent NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride, its first major problem since it took to the Martian skies last month.
Post-vaccination infections reveal how effective vaccines are — and which variants are sneaking past our defenses.
TikToker Marilu Casech discovered that the German language is a lot more dissonant and intense when compared to English and Portuguese.
Away from its soaring skyscrapers and urban sprawl, one rural oasis shows how Singapore used to look.
Until now, flying over hostile countries induced a delusion of security.
Don't worry, nothing unfortunate happens as the bikers realize their error immediately.
I tried to sic my doctor on him, but she declined to get involved.
What are "girl inches?" Apparently women everywhere are significantly overestimating the size of their partners' penises.
You're now about to witness the speed of the world's fastest train. As one of the world's most expensive projects ever undertaken, can Japan make bullet trains the transportation du jour?
This week, we've also got Brooks Koepka rolling his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau and "the scene/the camera man."
The Bard has had 400 years in the limelight. It's time our academic obsession came to an end
Entomologist Samuel Ramsey explains why cicadas have such deafening buzz.