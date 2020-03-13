Kumail Nanjiani Shows Off The Gym And Fridge That Helped Get Him Freakishly Jacked
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
It's extraordinary how far the robots at Boston Dynamics have come over the years.
Thousands of years ago, the climate of the Sahara desert was completely different.
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
Jim Kowalczik at the nonprofit Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York has a special relationship with his bears.
Italy has strict lockdown and social distancing protocols in place and this guy is taking it seriously (but also not entirely seriously).
You he(a)rd him: time to get going.
The United States is more in line with Italy and Iran than Singapore and Hong Kong.
We don't have enough ventilators and ICU beds if there's a significant surge of new cases. As with Italy, the health system could become overwhelmed.
A java sparrow loves to play with this miniature toy skateboard in the house.
They were chatting about coronavirus before the ride took off, but clearly they had more pressing concerns.
Take the Pi Day challenge: How many decimal places can you nail with this method?
In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, lots of people are stuck working from home, which means you might be looking for a new show or movie to start streaming. Fortunately, we're here to help.
Months of testing confirm earlier suspicions that the fragments were made in modern times. What happens next?
The concept of mottainai encompasses the idea of respecting resources and not wasting them, along with an inherent recognition of their value.
Donald McNeil, science and health reporter for the New York Times, explains how China was able to effectively stem the rise of coronavirus.
It's about more than good looks.
An orange trail of poop reveals an unlikely ally against one of coffee's worst threats.
Loads of people are now working from home — away from their comfortable work setup. Make things easier on yourself with this well-regarded Asus monitor.
When fans were outraged about the first trailer, the makers of "Sonic the Hedgehog" knew they messed up. Here's how their "back to the drawing board" approach succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.
Play with a model of coronavirus in the US, based on epidemiologists' predictions.
Instagrammer @electricalgram shares a day in the life of his career, which seems like a good job if you're focused on social distancing.
The current centrist Democratic party is something only a reaction to Trumpism could produce.
Here's what you can do to relieve your worries, while still keeping you and your family safe.
Next time you put your hand on the handrail of an escalator, you might want to think again.
Cheap flights and discounted Broadway tickets are everywhere due to the coronavirus, but they're not worth the risk.
Isolation and other shifts in behavior during the coronavirus outbreak could also alter our greenhouse gas emissions. But will the changes stick?
On the one hand, this is extremely unlucky. On the other hand, this driver is lucky the pipe didn't go completely through.
To be clear, this is not how soap actually works against bacteria, but it's a genius way to encourage children to wash their hands to prevent illnesses.
Andrew Gillum, who in 2018 came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida's governor, was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel early Friday morning in a room with bags of possible methamphetamine and in the company of a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.
The planet's tallest animal is in far greater danger than people might think.
Nobody came to the Champions League match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund, played at an empty Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Pets can be infected, but there's no evidence they can spread the virus to humans.
There's a surge in bios now looking for quarantine amor; cuddle pals and shut-in lovers, to "ride it out," if you will. It's enough to make the "wash your hands" pop-ups look criminally negligent.
A fearless duck crosses traffic very slowly on this stretch of road in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
At the molecular level, soap breaks things apart. At the level of society, it helps hold everything together.
We stopped touching each other on a Wednesday. Or was it Tuesday? Information came at us so fast you could swear the days of the week had transposed
Matty Benedetto has come up with a lot of clever inventions but this one's got to top them all.
The president's son-in-law and senior adviser takes a leading role in a variety of Trump challenges, this time responding to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.
Moderators and others employed through vendors like Accenture and Wipro are complaining about health conditions at Facebook offices in Austin, Texas and Mountain View, California.
Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis.
Researchers discovered the bacteria deep below the seafloor, in a place with no oxygen and without an apparent host organism.
What the physical toll from the coronavirus will be for members of the NBA community remains unclear. The same goes for the fiscal toll after the league suspended play on Wednesday.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum attempted to get Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to answer whether there were enough intensive care units and enough ventilators to handle the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
You're probably using a lot of Purell these days. But what about cleaning your phone?
He was jailed for killing her daughter. Then she feared the police had the wrong man.
"Americanizm," an exhibit at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, examines the USSR's ardent fascination with American technology and culture.
Could the way we design buildings boost efficiency and create other benefits?
At least the guys behind the The Hacksmith channel on YouTube are still having some fun.
Who's the bigger "Star Trek" nerd? Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or the actor who portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard?
Clear. Approachable. Actionable. Perfect.
This man cut out some holes in a box and kept his dogs transfixed on a whack-a-mole hot dog.