Kristen Stewart Gets A Little Overheated During 'Hot Ones' Interview
Kristen Stewart dishes to Sean Evans about fame while trying to down an ultra spicy wing.
Derya Akkaynak helped develop an algorithm that will bring clarity to underwater photography.
When your dreams literally come true.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
When I learned that Google was acquiring the intimate medical records of 50 million patients, I couldn't stay silent.
The bizarre odyssey of how Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen came to co-write the year's best original movie song began 10 years ago, when she woke up after a minor arm surgery feeling like her mind was on fire.
A Kiwi makes 23 observations that he finds odd about certain American customs
Wealthy donors Wayne Huizenga Jr. and Jeff Vinik lobbied then-Gov. Rick Scott for the lucrative tax break — and won it. Poorer communities lost out.
London blogger The Gentle Author's photographs of the growing trend to leave only the facade of a building while constructing a new one behind.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer struck a nerve during an interview with White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway when he asked about her husband's perspective on the impeachment proceedings.
What is the cost of a newborn life?
Five years ago, an unknown Patriots running back named Jonas Gray put up a monster performance against the Colts. A few days later, an uncharged phone changed the course of his career.
We were not expecting the detached tire to pack that much of a punch, but it really did a number on the car.
As for "chocolate milk," it's not a treat; it's gaslighting.
The daily shower would be hard to sustain in a world without fossil fuels. The mist shower, a satisfying but forgotten technology which uses very little water and energy, could be a solution.
We've put together a fun little collection of goodies for anyone on your list that will fit nicely in a stocking and make a great aperitif to the gift unwrapping mania. Plus, they're all less than $25.
The internet can be a cruel place, as Jimmy Kimmel's recurring Mean Tweets segment demonstrates.
About an hour after the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita was reported at 8 a.m., authorities said they had located the suspected shooter and that the person is "no longer a threat."
Independent "researchers" are sharing unfounded theories across social media, which have the potential to spread panic and confusion — and have even fooled legitimate government agencies.
Tourists aren't allowed inside humanity's last-ditch effort to protect its seeds. But now there's a place they can go to experience the vault for themselves.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
It was love at first sight.
Why thousands of Amazon packages converge on a tiny Montana town.
Instagram is a beauty pageant. TikTok is where kids are free to be mediocre, like the "Hi, I'm Ryan" kid.
An oblivious concrete mixer leaves a trail of destruction across San Antonio.
Old school gaming console logos, from 1978's Magnavox Odyssey to 2009's Zeebo.
Now that's going to hurt once he sobers up.
As Australian airline Qantas launches record-breaking flights that are pushing the limits of nonstop flights, here's a look at the longest nonstop flights currently in existence around the world.
The Razr was the phone your cool friends had back in 2004. Now it's back — and it has a folding screen.
A new book reveals the billion-dollar industry that deals in your secondhand stuff.
What I learned about humor after analyzing dozens of comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Ali Wong.
"My friends," Mark Bethea said recently, "joke with me that I am the reason Donald Trump is president."
The season-three episode "Stark Raving Dad" has been (rightly) shelved indefinitely in the wake of "Leaving Neverland" — but it's still an important cultural artifact.
The world is not big enough for the two of us.
As the holidays approach and the temps grow colder, it is likely that your diet will veer in the direction of heartier, richer foods.
Hurricanes, erosion, and hot, windless doldrums threaten to upend the Molokaʻi Hoe, one of Hawaii's most revered athletic events.
This hilarious dog does not like it when someone pauses his TV program.
Three years ago, Mark Zuckerberg considered buying the company that became the basis of TikTok. Now he's demonizing it to make the case against regulating Facebook.
The only way to get to Cape Lookout National Seashore, a 56-mile chain of undeveloped barrier islands in North Carolina's Outer Banks, is by boat.
A man meticulously restores this old Volkswagen toy to its former glory.
South Dakota is known for being the home of Mount Rushmore — and not much else. But thanks to its relish for deregulation, the state is fast becoming the most profitable place for the mega-wealthy to park their billions.
Plastic waste from the US collected for recycling is shipped to Indonesia. Some is burned as fuel by tofu makers, producing deadly chemicals and contaminating food.
Very cool and only slightly disconcerting. Still: better than meat.
The ice that has long defined South Asia's mountain ranges is dissolving into massive new lakes, raising the specter of catastrophic flooding.
The sneaker may have helped break the two-hour marathon barrier, but it could also bring additional scrutiny from the IAAF.
During his short life Aubrey Beardsley produced a body of work that was influential enough to shake up the Victorian society in which he lived, mixing art nouveau flamboyance with sexually charged imagery inspired by ancient Japanese erotica.