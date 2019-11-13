Kristen Bell And Jimmy Fallon Perform The History Of Disney Songs
The "Frozen" star and the late night host sing an incredible medley of the greatest Disney songs.
At 902 feet long, the BOKA Vanguard is the world's largest heavy lift vessel, which allows it do things like lifting an entire cruise ship out of the sea.
Bluethunder takes on Metallic Fighter in a robotic battle royale.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
When your dreams literally come true.
When the highest authority on cheating is compromised, what happens to athletes who play by the rules?
The bleakest meme of 2019 has taken a new turn, as "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" has jumped from random Twitter accounts and YouTube channels to the Twitter feed of a member of Congress.
It's got big-money polish, but it's also rife with issues that make it irredeemably frustrating to play.
Derya Akkaynak helped develop an algorithm that will bring clarity to underwater photography.
In between making music and playing live, Sir Rod has been working on a massive, intricate model of a US city for the past 23 years. He told Railway Modeller he worked on the skyscrapers and other scenery while on tour, requesting an extra room for his constructions in his hotels.
These mugshot portraits — we'd call them pictures but their style demands more — are part of 2500 "special photographs" taken by New South Wales Police Department photographers between 1910 and 1930.
This hilarious dog does not like it when someone pauses his TV program.
The 2019 Singles' Day event hauled in record sums of money in a dazzling display of Chinese consumerism. But all is not as it seems
The question is: how long do you think it took them?
On Wednesday, Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testified in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
New documents obtained by Motherboard show why the FBI raided the Area 51 insider's scientific supply company.
Once you understand how VC firms make money, it becomes clear why firms can afford to buy those tables for their fancy offices on Sand Hill Road.
Doesn't cost that much, but you really gotta love a 'coaster to go to all this trouble.
Three physicists stumbled across an unexpected relationship between some of the most ubiquitous objects in math.
Apparently this is a member of the Vietnamese special police using his trachea (?!) to bend steel. That explains…nothing.
Existential therapy explores the darkest corners and craggy edges of the many-sided self. The result is true transformation.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's Glickenhaus Boot is an off-roader specifically built to run riot through the desert.
It's all too easy for a love of skin care to turn into an obsession.
A roundup including Homestar Runner, The Critic web series, The End of the World, House of Cosbys, Salad Fingers, and more.
Do men tip better than women? The truth is more complicated.
How the MV Lyubov Orlova, a cruise ship named for a Soviet movie star, met its end as a "cannibal rat-infested ghost ship" in the Atlantic.
We can't speak. (Or hear anymore, for that matter.)
"There is but one truly serious question in philosophy, and that is suicide," wrote Albert Camus. How does AI navigate a morally insoluble situation?
Apple's credit card is being investigated for the discriminatory algorithm Apple and Goldman Sachs use to determine credit limits.
How buying homes became a part of the American dream — and also a nightmare.
Politicon is like Twitter come to life, and it exposed me to the dangerous political emptiness haunting America.
How is the English muffin's gorgeous, fluffy, superior sister made? Welcome to Warburtons, Europe's biggest bakery.
For "maladaptive daydreamers," the fantasy worlds they generate gradually usurp reality — and going cold-turkey is an even worse option.
As you fly home for Thanksgiving, the last thing you want to think about is a medical emergency on the plane. But what happens if someone gets sick on a flight?
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
In 2007, when the screenwriter Scott Z. Burns read a Vanity Fair story detailing how two American military psychologists had helped devise the "enhanced interrogation techniques" that the CIA used to torture captured terrorist suspects after the 9/11 attacks, he was fascinated.
The history lesson you didn't know you needed today: what to know about the modern classic before you watch it on Disney+.
If he wanted to play chicken, he sure picked the wrong opponent.
Disney+ launched this week, with HBO Max and NBC's Peacock soon to follow. With Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video already on the market, how can you choose between streamers? Here's a breakdown of each service's pros and cons.
What happened next in an N.J. courthouse threatened to change youth sports forever.
The fascinating reason why school bus roofs are always painted white.
It has new processors, better speakers, and a larger screen. The starting price is $2,399. But I know the most important question you have is whether the keyboard is any good. Reader: it is good.
In the far reaches of the country, tucked away near the ocean, some people are going out of their way to avoid the many pleasant things life has to offer. Online movies. Rich foods. Friendly conversations. Eye contact. No, these people are not monks. They're adherents of a different gospel: a hot new Silicon Valley lifestyle trend called dopamine fasting.
It seemed like a deal too good to be true. A new house — and potentially a whole new life — for sale in sunkissed rural Italy for the princely sum of just one euro, or little over a dollar.
There's more than one way to skin a chicken.