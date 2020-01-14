The Moment The Small Animation Studio Behind Netflix's 'Klaus' Found Out About Their Oscar Nomination
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
We could listen to this all day.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
Guess this is the fast food restaurant Michael Scott worked at before Dunder Mifflin.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
Whale research is difficult, but a conservation organization is trying to make it a bit easier with drones.
The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.
While the East Coast of the US is seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures, large swaths of Canada are experiencing some remarkably cold days, in the negative 30s and 40s.
When the Nieuw Haarlem wrecked in 1647, it catalyzed the creation of Cape Town. Now, an archaeologist is on the verge of finding this lost ship that forever changed history.
The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park tricked this poor reporter that what she was holding wasn't a koala bear, but a very vicious "drop bear."
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.
Mia Khalifa famously earned just £9,000 over her entire career. But how much can the average star charge for a scene? And which kind of scenes pay the most?
A astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
The unlikely miracle that is "uou need a budget."
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
Records of ancient microbes, like those found in glacier ice, give scientists a glimpse into Earth's evolutionary and climate history. As our planet undergoes climate change, these frozen records can inform predictions about which microorganisms will survive, and what the resulting environment will look like.
One new study has determined that we reach our "peak unhappiness" at age 47.2 years old in developed nations and 48.2 in developing countries.
Data is essential to modern business. Therefore, so are data analysts who know how to use the most important data management tools: SQL and MySQL. Learn them both in "MySQL and SQL for Beginners," now just $12.99.
A guy did some on-site reporting at the Midwest Furfest, an annual convention in Rosemont, Illinois and there's many memorable attendees.
Before there was Instagram Face, there was Dr. Fredric Brandt, who redefined cosmetic dermatology forever by bringing a smooth, plump, and ageless face to the masses
If Kermit the Frog gained a certain schadenfreude watching people struggle in the snow, it would be something like this.
Infrared cameras recognize the heat emitted from your face.
The single-take WWI thriller required an army of collaborators, battling birds and clouds along the way.
Jeremy Dewitte has been arrested three times for impersonating a police officer.
History is full of such proposed innovations: solutions that will eliminate armrest battles, allow flexibility in seat dimensions and, frequently, make the middle seat less terrible. But more often than not, the concepts — for better or worse — stall before ever moving past the prototype.
A mother, a son, an unraveling mind — and a mental health system that can't keep up.
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
Faster Wi-Fi is in laptops and routers you might actually buy.
After leaving his home in China's Xinjiang province, Ablikim Yusuf navigated a world hostile to his people before finding refuge in the United States.
Looking for a new game for family board game night? "Trekking The National Parks" is a well-reviewed game that any nature lover can enjoy.
It's everything we ever wanted and more.
It's such a problem that professional organizations and conferences are dedicated to its existence — and its suppression.
It's windy with a chance of upside-down waterfalls at Faroe Islands.
Football's concussion crisis has been part of the NFL for almost two decades. But the pros aren't the only ones reevaluating their relationship with the game.
Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx were among those snubbed by the academy during the Oscar nominations 2020.
If he's done it thrice, he's sure to do it the fourth time.
Sanders and Warren say they are friends. Now there are new tensions between them.
The first in a Vox series on how countries around the world achieve universal health care.
But we'll settle for six minutes of ping pong greatness.
Smoke from this season's bushfires has turned the sun red, the moon orange and the sky an insipid grey. It has obscured iconic views tourists flock to see. It has forced business shutdowns, triggered health problems and kept children indoors for weeks.
While playing and talking with his teammate online, a teen in the UK started to have a seizure. His teammate, a woman in Texas, heard him and when he stopped responding, she called local police in the UK to help her teammate across the pond.
We see footage of Amazon package theft all the time, but what we don't see every day is the house owners getting their packages back.
David Lunn Jr. was a star hooper in Baltimore and headed in a good direction after a modest college career. Then fentanyl took over.
It was heralded as the product that would kill internal email chains. Instead, it's changed how we behave while in the office.
Even if you don't care about the royals (which, fair enough), this is a remarkable illustration of how the UK's tabloids operate.
Wood products that are nearly as strong as steel are going into more high-rises, locking up carbon. But can we grow enough trees to keep pace?
Rural laborers, used to keeping time with the seasons, relocated to manufacturing towns and cities at significant rates. They not only had to adjust to dangerous, fast-paced industrial work, but to new schedules.
The Attorney General's mission to maximize executive power and protect the Presidency.
With millions of people at risk, experts are looking to past big eruptions to better understand the unique hazards this peak can produce.
The trailer for "Morbius" also features a surprise cameo from a Spider-Man villain at the end. "Morbius" will premiere in theaters on July 31.