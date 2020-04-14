Kinetic Artist Builds Rube Goldberg Machine For Passing The Pepper While Social Distancing At The Dinner Table
Joseph Herscher has a clever way of getting the pepper with a very elaborate contraption.
Joseph Herscher has a clever way of getting the pepper with a very elaborate contraption.
Doug DeMuro explains why the luxury car brand is on its way out of business.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
This guy explains how to cut your hair by yourself in a succinct and informative way.
The surprisingly simple way to apply for the Canadian stimulus check.
The food influencers at Chefclub came up with this, er, unconventional way to cook a Crispy Potato Chip Omelette, which is being hailed online as either brilliant or a crime against humanity.
The White Lion Foundation released an extraordinary, rare video of a snow leopard making a shriek caught on camera in the mountains of northern Pakistan.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
You can tell the Norwegian research vessel Johan Hjort is made for the Arctic because it holds a tanning bed inside.
The treasury secretary's sunny predictions are at odds with mainstream economic forecasting.
Joseph Herscher has a clever way of getting the pepper with a very elaborate contraption.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Just a typical day in Nashua, New Hampshire.
How Hollywood is adapting to the pandemic.
A few glimpses of Colorado's landscape and some of the animals and people calling it home.
Michael Jordan helped out the veteran photographer Walter Iooss Jr. after telling him which way he was going to dunk in the contest. That tip led Iooss Jr. to capture an iconic moment in MJ's career.
The reopen America protests are the logical conclusion of a twisted liberty movement.
Seeing a raccoon washing its paws in the rivers of Saint Petersburg or an octopus tumbling out of a city bus would be a startling sight for most city dwellers.
A tech whiz found a way to run Mac OS X Leopard 10.5 on an emulator on their 2020 iPad Pro 11″ without Jailbreaking it.
Americans have always designed our living spaces to respond to threats both real and imagined.
Cafes bustled with customers, parks teemed with sunbathers, and the first Apple store to reopen outside China had lines snaking out the door as many South Koreans — almost all wearing masks — emerged from months of self-isolation.
Your phone is riddled with germs. Clean it up and prevent the spread of germs with this clever UV-cleaning tool. Plus, it charges your phone while you're disinfecting it. Right now, it's 15 percent off at just $37.99.
Eric Feigl-Ding has been making the rounds on TV as a coronavirus expert. Some of his colleagues think he's unqualified.
The popularity of orange juice is, surprisingly, a product of clever marketing. But why have Americans fallen out of love with this drink in recent years?
In January 2014, an endangered plant was taken from Kew Gardens — only a few years after scientists saved it from extinction. Sam Knight investigates what happens when plant obsession turns criminal.
Niantic is adding a new item called a Remote Raid Pass to Pokémon Go, letting you play raids that appear on the app's map or "Nearby" page without having to go to the physical location.
Keirin racing in Japan is a big business that is rich in traditions too. Its intriguing world says a lot about our Olympics hosts.
And now that we've heard this, we can never un-hear it again.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, ventilators have been a key focus of the media, politicians and the president. But most of these references miss some key points.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Rapid and at-home tests could give results in minutes rather than days.
Can the Slow Mo Guys break your YouTube?
We cannot survive as a nation where ZIP code is destiny.
It's 2020, and millions of Americans — now bound to their homes — still don't have reliable internet access. In a pandemic, that's a public health crisis.
The Range Rover has been a notable part of motoring since the beginning of the 1970s.
"LEGO Masters" finalists Boone and Mark explain how they built their legacies.
A YouTuber wrote some software to come up with the most optimal basketball backboard possible and then built it.
Locust swarms are multiplying in eastern Africa as farmers plant their next harvest and the coronavirus threat grows.
The food influencers at Chefclub came up with this, er, unconventional way to cook a Crispy Potato Chip Omelette, which is being hailed online as either brilliant or a crime against humanity.
Living inside Brazil's largest apartment complex amid a pandemic, prophetic images of an empty world and other best photos of the week.
This robotic vacuum from Eufy has nearly 15,000 reviews on Amazon, and still has an impressive 4.5/5 average.
Kaleb Cave seems to have pulled off a true standing double backflip on grass. It's wild
Joe Joyce oversaw JJ Bubbles, a welcoming tavern in a conservative corner of Brooklyn, for 43 years until he died of Covid-19.
Cook up large portions over the weekend, and your lunch is taken care of for the rest of the week.
In the midst of a pandemic, it's delightful to imagine doing whatever you like without worrying about making a living.
The county beach workers filled up the Venice Skatepark with sand.
According to this chart from Visual Capitalist, some US workers are more susceptible to putting themselves in harm's way.
Doug DeMuro explains why the luxury car brand is on its way out of business.
Here's a look at some of the types of masks you might encounter, how they work, what to consider when making your own and the level of protection they could provide.
Florida had 1,413 new reported cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest number of new cases since the outbreak began more than a month ago, according to the state's Department of Health. It also reported 58 new deaths since Thursday evening.
Talking to the travel guru about his life in isolation, which includes piano playing and stocking up on weed.
If you pay close attention to TV and movies, you'll begin to recognize a recurring cigarette brand.
More than 20 experts in public health, medicine and history shared their thoughts on the future. Most believed that once the crisis was over, the nation and its economy would revive quickly. But there would be no escaping a period of intense pain.
An absolutely spot on impression of Claire and Bon Appétit's shtick on YouTube.
The yellow boxfish is much more agile than it looks.
Even after they recover, coronavirus survivors face the stigma of the disease.
These Joggers were crafted with an emphasis on comfort for chillin' at home and an athletic fit for grinding at the gym.