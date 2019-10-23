Kid Tricks The NBA Dance Cam, Flashes ‘Stand With Hong Kong’ T-Shirt
A young fan pulled a fast one at the Lakers-Clippers game when he danced for the dance cam then flashed the camera with a pro-Hong Kong t-shirt.
A young fan pulled a fast one at the Lakers-Clippers game when he danced for the dance cam then flashed the camera with a pro-Hong Kong t-shirt.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
The gang's all together, and they're on the Millennium Falcon. What more could you ask for?
Before movies were inundated with CGI, incredible stunts like this one were pulled off with ingenuity and the clever usage of forced perspective.
'You're thinking of Joe Pesci?'
White bellbirds reach about 125 decibels on average, researchers have found.
An adorable tiger cub gives his best attempt to roar with amusing results.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How Boeing's 737 Max debacle threatens your favorite budget airlines.
By most accounts, the release of iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 Catalina have been troubled, with numerous significant bugs making it past Apple’s internal testing and the public beta phase. Former Apple engineer David Shayer explains the underlying reasons these releases have had so many problems.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
Cats are pretty smart, right? Turns out, not so much when they’re up against a transparent barrier made of plastic wrap.
Economists analyzed an enormous trove of ride and driver data from the period when Uber rolled out tipping on its app, and found which groups tip the most, which tip the least, and what might account for some of the differences.
The ongoing fight against tape hiss has proven a useful creative tension for the music industry — even if you’re not into lo-fi music recorded on a four-track.
Bathroom stall doors don’t go all the way down to the floors of public restrooms. This has left many feeling uncomfortable but it is designed that way for several important reasons.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
Multiple US government employees have suffered mysterious brain injuries while working at the American Embassy in Havana, Cuba. Now the plot thickens.
His coworkers followed proper prank etiquette, which is to capture the whole thing on camera.
We're ceding to corporations the building blocks of speech — and thought — itself.
The basements of Queens are the open secret of a literal underground economy, driven by a steady influx of immigrants and the need for affordable housing.
iOS 13 is here, which means there’s a whole new frontier of features and abilities for coders. Learn how to create iOS 13 apps using the new SwiftUI with this massive bundle, now just $20 with code 20LEARN20.
Jessica Biel, who is married to Justin Timberlake, is taken to task for not being a NSYNC fan in 1999.
They’re supposed to safeguard pretrial detainees. But America’s oldest law enforcement agency is suffering from a massive dereliction of duty.
It’s not the impression we were expecting, but it’s the uncanny impression we need.
There are no actual reports of this ever happening.
A truly heartwarming example of the uplifting nature of community, and a truly stomach-turning display of extreme eating.
Startup founder Adam Neumann took over real estate through hype and overvaluation. Now his chickens are coming home to roost.
At a 93,000-square-foot warehouse-office in San Francisco’s Mission District, they’re growing chicken. Not chicken the animal — chicken the protein.
A young fan pulled a fast one at the Lakers-Clippers game when he danced for the dance cam then flashed the camera with a pro-Hong Kong t-shirt.
How homeopathy went from fringe medicine to the grocery aisles.
Police have launched a murder investigation in southeast England after 39 people were found dead in a truck container at an Essex industrial park.
Stuck in traffic, a Lebanese mother told protestors that her 15-month-old son was frightened by the noise. Here's what the protestors decided to do.
Minced, baked, or swallowed whole, a smartphone makes a terrible meal
By shopping for groceries online, are we sacrificing the pleasures of capitalism for cold hard convenience?
Just another daily reminder that nature is scary and not to be messed with.
Tired of hearing the same three conversations over and over as you try to get work done? The Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones are a godsend.
The vacuum left by the US military’s withdrawal in northern Syria is in full display at an abandoned base near Manbij.
Scientists at a company lab said they had taken a big step toward creating a machine that would make today's supercomputers look like toys.
The “Home Alone” actor thrilled thousands of fans at Lizzo’s show.
Both our attention and our memory have been affected by how much we use the Internet. Here are solutions for restoring our brains to a pre-Google state.
For years, urban "renewal" meant wooing young professionals. Even they can't afford to live in cities anymore.
“A driver illegally passes me on the road, passes another driver right after while narrowly avoiding an oncoming car, then gets clocked by a cop doing 77 in a 35 zone. Cop chases him down and I followed.”
Harry Houdini’s favorite escape was not an escape at all. It was a fight for honor.
Yes, authoritarians have co-opted tech. But the story is far from over.
A ragged curtain, a creaking attic, a dark cellar — what explains the architecture of creepiness, and its enduring appeal?
Gunnar the Golden Retriever is one smart dog.
For 120 years, the lighthouse was perched on a Danish sand dune, but coastal erosion threatened its future. The solution? Giant “skates.”
I’m fascinated by the phenomenon of non-Chinese political candidates choosing Chinese names. I’ve collected names from the sublime to the ridiculous, and 2019 was no exception.
We're just astonished how a car that's running on its rims is still in the lead.
Qantas is studying how a 10,066-mile journey from New York to Sydney will impact the health of their passengers.
An excerpt from “The Peanuts Papers,” an anthology about Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the meaning of life.
Inside the collapse of America’s emergency medical services.
Fueled by fears of school shootings, the market has grown rapidly for technologies that monitor students through official school emails and chats
“Many folks are not happy to be leaving the place they’ve known their whole lives.” After 20 years of melting permafrost, residents of Newtok now must move.
William B. Taylor Jr., a seasoned diplomat, Army veteran and meticulous note taker, provided an expansive description of a series of events at the heart of an investigation that poses the most serious threat to the Trump presidency. One Democrat described the testimony as “damning.”
After picking his kid up from school, a Hialeah, Florida resident spotted an unusual vehicle.