Watch The Shocking Moment When A 16-Year-Old Gets Struck By Lightning
When Russian soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky got struck by lightning, few thought he'd make it out alive.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
White people in not-insignificant numbers maintain a persistent belief that they're the ones suffering historic levels of racial discrimination.
What are some of the distinct cultural pockets of the United States? A Redditor attempted to delineate every specific region.
A New York Times correspondent captured footage of federal agents coming out in force and firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.
Compare the vocal ranges of today's top artists with the greatest of all time.
This chart shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.
Dave Grohl has spoken out in defense of teachers as the Trump administration continues its "daunting and evermore politicized question of reopening our schools in the coronavirus pandemic."
Becca Farsace finds a way to visualize the wi-fi signal inside her apartment.
An interview with the man who has an important message for you, if he can get it out.
Here's the process behind how Hostess makes one million Twinkies a day.
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
Offerings like "Cuomo chips" and "Handful O' Croutons" have appeared on menus in New York as bars look for ways to keep their doors open.
A quarter of a century ago today, the MP3 was born. Eamonn Forde argues that this, not the invention of vinyl, was the most revolutionary format in musical history.
Take your doodling to the next level with The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle. For just $35, you'll learn how to draw like a pro.
It's not wise to upset a Komodo Dragon.
People aren't intentionally catching the coronavirus.
This is too cute for this world.
One of only five Black chiefs of a Fortune 500 company abruptly resigned after strange allegations — involving a hidden identity as photographer and an extramarital affair — resurfaced.
Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area.
It's not a time-travel movie, OK?
First New York, then Iowa, then Arizona: What one nurse's journey tells us about the country's coronavirus outbreak.
"We have a lot of work ahead in terms of repairing the public's trust."
Black physicians, who risk their lives every day taking care of others, ask Americans to do the same for their children.
This multitasking superstar is an air fryer, rotisserie, toaster oven, dehydrater and more packed into a device that's only about 16 inches across.
In Bangladesh, there is no Amazon. There is no eBay. If you want to buy a dress or a crested finch from the comfort of your home, you have to use Facebook.
Three intrepid YouTubers set out to recreate the famous MacOS Big Sur photograph.
Mayors of Atlanta, Los Angeles, Stockton and other cities want a federal cash program to support their residents in need.
Trey Kennedy reenacts all of the phases we went through during this surreal year.
If you're waiting for a break from bad news about COVID, don't hold your breath — or, actually, do hold your breath.
If Republicans gain a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, they are likely to hold that majority for a long time.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
Gunman surrenders after video recommending 2005's Earthlings posted on Facebook.
Viewed in isolation or presented without context, coronavirus numbers don't always give an accurate picture of how the pandemic is being handled. Here, ProPublica journalists Caroline Chen and Ash Ngu offer insight on how to navigate the figures.
Attendees to this ride in Nalchik, Russia got a rush of blood to the head.
Ten miles north of Tofino, British Columbia, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, Catherine King and Wayne Adams live on a sustainable, floating compound. It's called "Freedom Cove," a labor of love, hand-built using recycled and salvaged materials. It's been their home for the past 29 years.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
Gabriel Brawn used a land surveyor's demarcation between the two lots as a guide to remove the half of the building sitting on his land.
She believed that white, Christian, heterosexual people, who represented all that was natural and good in America, were under threat from immigrants, feminists, liberals and LGBTQ people.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Car companies think Americans only like driving big cars, but that's because they don't bring the good small cars here to begin with.
The government won't make us protect ourselves and others, but some companies will. Thanks, President Best Buy!
Toilet paper rolls were hard to come by at the start of the pandemic. Here's how the toilet paper industry kept up with the soaring demand.
The question of whether these arrests are appropriate has a clear answer — at least in a nation that purports to live under the rule of law.
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
The test, which was conducted to determine officers' safety in a police car, has a 1983 Fiat Uno ramming into a BMW 525d police wagon. One fares much better than the other.
Modern presidents have rejected white nationalism, but Trump has advanced its agenda.
