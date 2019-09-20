Kid Sets Guinness World Record By Solving Three Rubik's Cubes In Four And A Half Minutes While Juggling
Angel Alvarado solved three Rubik's cubes while juggling them in 4 minutes and 31 seconds.
Angel Alvarado solved three Rubik's cubes while juggling them in 4 minutes and 31 seconds.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Angel Alvarado solved three Rubik's cubes while juggling them in 4 minutes and 31 seconds.
Thanks to "Stranger Things," one of art pop's most reclusive figures has almost inadvertently found herself with a top-10 charting hit. Is it a fluke or a sign of the times?
Matthew McConaughey visited the White House Press Briefing on Tuesday, and gave a 22-minute address saying "Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals" and called for action to be taken.
GameStop faces employee walkouts even as meme stock soars.
Here's a list of the best-selling video game consoles over the last five decades.
On Sunday, Alessandro Salusti went after his colleague Massimo Giletti for providing lip service to Russia after his interview with Russia state TV host Vladimir Solovyov and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
It seems like all of you have had to load your cars onto the back of a flatbed tow truck a few times.
Some consumers who think they are signing up for Obamacare insurance find out later they actually purchased a membership to a health care sharing ministry.
There's the person you are and the person you want to be — Kurzgesagt breaks down what science says is the most effective way to change yourself.
They paint Pepe the Frog crosses at church camp while decrying modern American society. But allegations against white nationalist Nick Fuentes by a former ally threaten to tear the movement apart.
"The purchase I made about a year ago, that was kind of the peak."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
A young Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) discovers and squares off against an unknown and fierce killer in the Hulu original film "Prey," a prequel to the first four Predator films.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
Amateur philosopher Van Neistat demonstrates how to turn your life into an efficient supply chain with these hacks and organizational adjustments.
Caroline McCaskey performs a beautifully ethereal version of the National Anthem at a recent Oakland Athletics game.
The movie studio is being sued for "Top Gun: Maverick" over claims that it was still working on the film after they no longer had the rights to the material.
Bill Hader and the "Barry" production team explains the creative process that went into that next level chase sequence from the show.
Many managers are mandating their employees back to in-person work. Except they're not always following the same rules.
Scientists were able to "fast-forward" simulations of ancient galaxy clusters to our present day in a first-of-its-kind study.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
On a scale from normal sex to ass play, the Butter Shop is more lesbian than ever.
Surfing is difficult enough as it is without dozens of human obstacles standing in the way, but this expert shows us all how it's done.
With a classic silhouette, wonderful texture and construction that's built to last, it's hard to ask for a better tee. And if you buy three, you can save $10.
PBS partnered up with video mash-up artist John D. Boswell, aka melodysheep, on YouTube 10 years ago and created a masterpiece.
Apple's iOS 16 and macOS Ventura will introduce passwordless login for apps and websites. It's just the beginning.
Need something solid to fiddle with when you're thinking? This multi-function fidget device is seeing huge success on Kickstarter.
Celebrate Bill Hader's birthday by watching his hilarious story about how one of the most infamous "South Park" episodes about Kanye West got made.
Plus, photos of the dual-port charger that comes with it.
The ultralight 2.9 ounce Versa fanny pack can be worn around your waist, crossbody or shoulder. Better yet, you can pair it with your backpack at the hip belt, sternum strap or daisy chains.
CNN's Harry Enten explained why the 2022 midterm elections are looking like a blowout for Republicans.
"The guys of my generation are hooked on fantasy sports. Is that a bad thing?"
Glaucio Cristelo discovered a piano at the mall and gave his best rendition of Foo Fighters' "Everlong."
Consider making a move to one of these areas if you're an outdoor enthusiast.
Instead she tried to rally everyone around gun control.
Comedian Nimesh Patel makes his late night debut by explaining why Americans like him aren't worthy of free healthcare.
Alex Garland's latest feature is flat and heavy-handed.
Save on USB power strips, power banks, car charging mounts and more at Amazon.
"He's just confirmed it: Louie Gohmert remains the dumbest man alive," Colbert riffed.
This week the LIV Golf Invitational begins, boasting some big names and massive money with a format different than what the PGA Tour has offered for decades. How did we get here?
Have you noticed a lot of little things that young people do that rub you the wrong way? Join the club.
Adam Ragusea explains why petrichor, that earthy smell that occurs after rain hits the ground, smells so amazing to humans.
Laina Morris uploaded that fateful "Overly Attached Girlfriend" video on June 6, 2012 and today, she looks back at it 10 years later to ponder how it changed her life forever.
"Sometimes love can't be contained to just one vehicle."
Sandler told Jimmy Fallon about the time he was swimming off the coast near Spain and had an unfortunate moment with a seagull near a nude beach.
"Portraying wild creatures in this manner questions the underlying nature of identity — what it means to be human and what it means to be animal."
"Fertility isn't forever. Why didn't anybody warn us?"