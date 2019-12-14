Recommended

The Jaguar E-Type was an incredible car when it debuted in 1961. It had disc brakes, independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and monocoque construction that made it lightweight and resulted in great performance, especially for a car as inexpensive as it was. It was called the most beautiful car ever made by Enzo Ferrari, and it routinely tops automotive journalist's lists of best-looking cars. I disagree.

How many pizzas have you eaten in the past 30 days? If you're John Schnatter, the former owner of Papa John's, the answer is a cool 40 pies, according to a recent WDRB interview with the disgraced peddler of mediocre Italian fast-food.