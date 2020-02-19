Kid Has The Time Of His Life Using An Excavator For A Slip 'N Slide
A mischievous rapscallion in Perth, Australia has a wet and wild time with an excavator. It's unclear if anyone involved had a Class F license.
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
It's a love as pure and old as time.
Former mobster Michael Franzese evaluates whether movies were being completely true to life with their depiction of mafia culture.
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
Sure, he's Han Solo, Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard, but in the 21st century, he's also unmatched in his ability to care as little as humanly possible.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
Artist Aliza Shvarts collected exam kits from across the country. Now, an exhibition is using them to explore evidence, consent, and the standard of care for assault victims.
Like many of Siberia's homeless, Alexei Vergunov survives freezing night-time temperatures of -30 degrees Celsius by sleeping under an industrial heating pipe for warmth.
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
How long does a Coronavirus last, and what can be done to get rid of it? Here's what experts are working on, plus the CDC's recommendations for how to protect yourself.
Is the traditional supply chain a modern automaker's worst enemy?
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
During a Cosmo magazine shoot that was filmed for the show, editors tried to "extend" the revealing bikinis worn by two of the contestants, and the results look like they were done with MS Paint.
Two candidates who really want to portray the election as a two-way race.
With just a little bit of effort, this kit allows you to play countless classic games in a very familiar form factor.
We're gaga for her.
Could a new generation of innovative propulsion technologies that harness the power of the wind help the shipping industry clean up its act?
An explosive new theory seeks to solve the mystery of what sank the most famous — and lethal — submarine of the Civil War?
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
Ethernet is everywhere, tens of thousands of hardware vendors speak and implement it. However almost every ethernet link has one number in common, the MTU (Maximum Transmission Unit.)
With brassy quips and state-centric memes, @NJGov is trying to burnish New Jersey's much-maligned reputation.
The fascinating history behind how little-known video game designer Martin Hollis accidentally created one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games.
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
The #PayUpHollywood movement is shedding light on the difficulties of being a Hollywood assistant. We asked some to share their stories of working for agents and producers who don't make the best bosses.
The children of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play on the same L.A. prep-school basketball team. It's a very strange kind of teenage fame.
This is the most delightful thing you'll watch this week.
The first city of the U.S. tech economy is grappling with homelessness, housing affordability, and deteriorating livability. If its leaders don't get their act together, San Francisco just might chase out the booming industry that funds it.
When you're making the case for the public to choose your fast food establishment over a competitor, "mold" is the last thing you'd want on customers' minds, but Burger King is going all in.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
Welcome to the Louisiana clinic at the center of the battle that could gut Roe v. Wade.
It's no secret that Americans aren't exactly leading the pack in mathematics.
"I'm not sure to this day who wrote my number," explains one unlucky person with their number on the wall.
On Google Maps, Fadwa's Airbnb listing appears very close to Jerusalem. In reality, it isn't.
Companies like T-Mobile think trademarking a color helps steel their brand against competition. They're wrong.
The sovereign grant, which comes from British taxpayers, occupies only a certain percentage of the royal family's income.
Intuit has amped up its misleading digital advertising in the wake of a new IRS agreement that bars tax prep companies from burying the agency's Free File program.
The Futuro house was a product of post-war Finland, reflecting the period's faith in technology, the conquering of space, unprecedented economic growth, and an increase in leisure time.
A YouTuber demonstrates why ceramic knives are super difficult to sharpen on traditional knife sharpening stones — and how, against all odds, he got his sharpened.
There are a lot of flowery, feel-good narratives around running as exercise—but the reality is, even people who are committed to it hate it.
The pink princess philodendron is the ultimate Instagram plant, with three-digit price tags to match. The following it cultivated was also ripe for deception.
"Outta my way, I say. This is my door."
In 2018, the owner of Two-Bit History wrote a successful article about mathematician Ada Lovelace. But if you search Google for that article today, you won't find it.
The 2,666 on board the Diamond Princess signed up for a two-week pleasure cruise around east Asia. They ended up at the heart of a global epidemic.
