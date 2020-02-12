3-Year-Old Has Adorable Tantrum Trying To Take A Photo With GoPro
Life doesn't work this way, kid.
Why is it always pickup truck drivers?
17 years ago, the final conversation this couple ever had was accidentally recorded.
What's the point of this? Why were they setting off an explosive? Does it really matter when it looks this cool?
In a flash of inspiration, Ariel Avissar synced Inigo Montoya from "The Princess Bride" with Eminem's classic hip-hop track.
Amanda Coffman, a Shawnee Mission School District teacher, made her disappointment with the board loud and clear in regard to contract negotiations: "Talking to the board or the administrators in this building is like shouting into the wind, and I won't waste my breath."
Greyhounds are the fastest dogs in the world, but how does their speed compare to that of cheetahs, the fastest felines?
Google "living apart together" and you'll find a dizzying number of articles, most focused on whether this behavior is socially acceptable or good for a relationship.
You know those rows of fake building facades with nothing behind them that you see on a movie set, like for an old Western? They're, of course, carefully shot from a limited range of angles during film production to disguise the fact that these places are all hat and no cattle. Well, this trick is not just for Hollywood anymore.
What's the plot of "The Iron Mask"? We honestly could not tell you. But it looks fun. Or maybe awful? Again, we're confused.
What sort of black magic sorcery aka engineering ingenuity is this?
Dividing the actual budget amounts for the 2020 fiscal year by the U.S. population and sizing the numbers proportionally to make their scale easier to visualize.
Walter Huang, who died in 2018 after his Tesla Model X slammed into a concrete barrier, had previously complained about the SUV malfunctioning on the same stretch of Silicon Valley freeway, according to NTSB documents.
P!nk the Border Collie wins big at the 7th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
This data visualization, put together by takeasecond on Reddit, shows the tallest building in all 50 states.
In the early days of Facebook, Zuck kept his plans for world domination in handwritten journals. He destroyed them. But a few revealing pages survived.
Well, that's one glass barrier broken.
Sixty years later, curators at the National Museum of American History talked to the brothers who found a relic of the 1800 Adams and Jefferson election
It started at a Chicago Burger King in 1992 — and ended up in basketball history.
Investing in the stock market is risky, but you can mitigate some of that risk by learning the algorithmic secrets of quantitative trading. The Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is just $49 today.
Behind the scenes of an iconic era of music history.
The movie, which tells stories about a fictional magazine in a French city, stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss and many more. "The French Dispatch" premieres in theaters on July 24.
This is the wild story of one developer's journey to release a game that never quite stuck the landing.
The men who reappear after countless left swipes have become modern urban legends.
A group of bored husbands team up to offer each other some company while their wives shop at Target in this hilarious parody.
More companies are using automated job screening systems to vet candidates, forcing jobseekers to learn new and absurd tricks to have their résumés seen by a human.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
The 90s Saturday morning kids TV show "What's Up Doc?" from the UK was seriously twisted.
Bedbugs. Mold. Typhus. Problems at some of SoCal's low-rent properties is extensive. Many tenants share one thing: A management company and a landlord.
From cars that project their own pedestrian crossings to efficient extending tails.
Among the many types of synesthesia is grapheme-color, where people often perceive letters in color blocks.
After five years of planning, kayaker Dane Jackson successfully took on the Salto Del Maule in Chile.
And interestingly, the largest private company in the US has held its place as first for the past 12 years.
And it turns out the reason why there are fake doors and facades in Paris is very similar to reason for this phenomenon in London.
The Real Thing, one of Britain's most successful black groups, has been overlooked for decades.
The images, by artist and professor Dornith Doherty, are ethereal and oddly comforting.
For more than four decades, Page Six has ruled the world of gossip about the famous and powerful. In an era when celebrities control the narrative and "power" is a dirty word, can it survive?
From the Event Horizon to The Bad Place, we tour pop culture's finest visions of the underworld. Here is a list of our favorite versions of hell.
Driven by loss, two of the world's best mountaineers set out to make history — and find answers — in the shadow of Mount Everest.
Why are so many scholars and scientists obsessed with deciphering a bizarre, illustrated 600-year old manuscript?
How bad can it really be, not using parking brakes? Well, pretty horrible, actually.
Bourbon is the most American of liquors, so be sure you're treating it right with this book filled with dozens of delicious cocktail recipes.
Danny Caine on the transparency and responsibility of the world's largest bookstore.
This Valentine's Day, one man sets out to rework "the most loved of all" fonts
We couldn't have imagined a better plight.
The new "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie has riled fans with its bizarre depiction of the cartoon's teeth. We spoke to a veterinarian about real hedgehogs, because they're cute.
Some dogs hate bath time. Not this corgi, though.
Hulu's "High Fidelity" reboot captures the end of elitist condescension and the rise of fervent eclecticism.
Seven years ago, a young woman from Tache, British Columbia, went out for the evening and never came back. Her family won't stop looking for her, and they deserve answers.
Linus takes things to the absolute maximum limit of his computer's memory ability.
How Cheech and Chong's Facebook timeline unwittingly exposed a network of niche dating websites tied to Firefly Aerospace.