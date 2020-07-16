Kid Gets Out Of Bedtime With This Insane Trick Shot
This dad wagered his kids that if they made this shot they could stay up another half-hour. Here's how they did.
This eleven-month-old pitbull mix is more shark than dog.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
A YouTuber discovers the terrarium built by their brother back in 2008 has flourished as a closed ecosystem.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
Eric D'Alessandro has a hilarious ode to the types of people who complain about masks.
"Hawking products?!" the CNN anchor exclaimed. "Resolute desk! This is what he's resolute about."
This week, we've got Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans tweet, "entanglement," the real mummy voice and "this is cake."
Menstruating is painful, expensive, and... unnecessary?
V1 Analytics put together an animated map showing the highest trending Google searches for each state in America over a 10 year period.
It can be disheartening when a job you interview for doesn't pan out, but it may be reassuring to know that even the biggest stars in Hollywood get turned down for roles all the time.
As shooting slowly resumes, your porn is about to look a lot different
Thick water is big business in the health-care industry, but in reality, it's about as beneficial as it is tasty. Which is to say, not at all
Coming down off that "Animal Crossing" high? Give your Switch something else to do with Nintendo's next big release.
We often associate nuclear bombs with destruction, but in cases when other firefighting methods have failed, they can be deployed to extinguish gas well fires, as seen here.
"If [Ellen] wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on," one former employee said.
Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most recognizable public figures, executives and celebrities starting tweeting out links to bitcoin scams. This post is an attempt to lay out some of the timeline of this attack, and point to clues about who may have been behind it.
Mark Sagum plays the most iconic guitar introductions from popular music over the last 60 years.
When the oceanographer who discovered whale songs met the paralyzed disability rights leader, they began a quest that grew more dangerous and beautiful than they ever imagined.
Adam Neely does a deep-dive on the surprisingly complicated backstory of this immensely popular Brazilian song.
Gov. Brian Kemp's administration went to court Thursday seeking to block Atlanta from enacting coronavirus restrictions and requiring residents to wear masks, setting up a legal showdown between the state and local governments over efforts to contain the disease.
The battle to define this president's legacy is already under way. Centrists and the activist left fundamentally disagree over what Trump represents.
A "Bill Nye The Science Guy' superfan edited Bill Nye's recent PSA about masks on TikTok to look like a segment from his old TV show.
More than 280 elephants are dead and officials are still trying to unravel the cause.
Can toads survive inside a rock for years? Wait until you hear the legend of Ol' Rip the Horned Toad.
When a Qatari sheikh came to live in Los Angeles, an entire economy sprouted to meet all of his wishes. "His highness doesn't like to hear no," one advisor told a professor.
"The Dark Knight" was the first Hollywood film to shoot with IMAX cameras and pushed Christopher Nolan out of his comfort zone. Patrick Willems explains how this, in essence, enhanced his filmmaking prowess.
The nation keeps trying to read Donald Trump's mind. It will keep failing.
"We've never been closer to the Sun with a camera," a European Space Agency scientist said.
The hidden history of how American missionaries overthrew the Hawaiian Kingdom.
A Black Lives Matter confrontation pitted neighbor against neighbor — and displayed the raw power of a social media flash mob.
Travel in the saddest timeline can actually be pretty fun.
The actor shared a 5 minute, 26 second video of himself building a computer completely by hand.
Texas, Arizona and Florida are seeing record temperatures along with rising coronavirus cases.
Around the world, artisanal fishers play an overlooked role in drug trafficking.
This extra really gives it her all as a dead body.
The owner/chef of the popular Los Angeles brunch spot responds to allegations about her restaurant that surfaced over the weekend.
When the long-lost Oreo Big Stuf reminds you of the rare affection of your withholding mother, you'll stop at nothing to bully corporations into selling it again.
Shawn Woods builds a "mole farm" that demonstrates the unique way that the subterranean mammal digs through soil.
We asked experts to watch videos showing officers using tear gas, pepper balls and explosives on protesters. Police actions often escalated confrontations.
At the age of five, Baby Peggy was a self-made multimillionaire, the star of nearly 150 shorts and three feature films. At seven, she was blacklisted, turned away by the very studios who had exploited her, making her work eight-hour days without breaks.
Some squirrels might have just given up on this fool's errand after being thwarted multiple times, but not this squirrel.
"If you're looking for me to take a short survey, I can tell you I don't have time," he says in the Academy Award-winner's trademark parlance.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the marketing for the first prescription video game to treat ADHD in children, a game titled Endeavor RX from Akili Interactive.
Half as Interesting explains the linguistic ambiguities of the English language.
In at least one case, that same company is now getting pandemic-related contracts.
Anthony Consiglio was shocked to witness water seeping into the Lincoln Tunnel on Tuesday as he was trying to get home to New Jersey.
The data was put back online early Thursday afternoon after being offline since Wednesday night.
At some point, her Reaganite optimism slowly hardened into something better described as a form of apocalyptic pessimism.
While NBA players may not get ladies of the night into the bubble, it seems a foregone conclusion many will be bringing in some substances to accompany them.
