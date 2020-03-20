Lock Picker Shows How To Crack A Keypad Lock… Without Even Touching It
"My options were either to return this or come up with some way to embarrass it on video and I think you all know where this is going."
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
And while it was appraised at $125,000, the owner ended up selling the Chinese bodhisattva for *over $2 million*.
For many Americans right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind 9/11 or the 2008 financial crisis — but it might be bigger.
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus — but first, we need lots more testing.
These are two cool cats who know how to deal with the winter blues.
Here's a day-by-day comparison of the death count of coronavirus versus epidemics such as ebola, cholera and swine flu.
Our regular meme rankings are on hold, because the internet is really only talking about one thing these days.
Manufacturers need fast-track regulatory approvals and government contracts. STAT.
In this Foo The Flowerhorn-esque video, a YouTuber prepares some fine cuisine for the sea life in his aquarium.
This is a world where drug-dealing millionaires raise tiger cubs in their living room, where a guy drives around with a caged snow leopard in the back of his van, where a woman gets her arm ripped off and is back at work a week later.
What is chloroquine, and why do Elon Musk and President Trump think it holds promise?
If you see a small 5 of spades card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
No one alive has experienced an economic plunge this sudden.
It may not be a zombie apocalypse, but the advice is still sound.
Coronavirus began to dominate the US news cycle in a season of wanton partying: Mardi Gras, then St. Patrick's Day and now Spring Break. Will the Chads stop at nothing to party?
Hand soap has taken a more prominent position in all of our lives, but Mrs. Meyer's has been popular for years.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
One of the biggest pandemics in recent history shows the importance of social distancing.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Two YouTubers make a surreal visit to the world's most visited theme park after it was shuttered and find the formerly "happiest place on Earth" eerily quiet.
Props to Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Mark Ruffalo, who managed to sing the song in the original key.
When we write the history of the coronavirus recession, we'll say the downturn started in early March.
You too can build a phone that feels good to use.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
An exploration of lunar sports.
Gone are the tourists. Gone are the Vespas. The cityscape of Rome is completely unrecognizable during Italy's coronavirus crisis.
Sebastian Meyer and Karaman Najm co-founded a photo agency in Iraq and teamed up to document a new era in Kurdistan, a region with a long history of suffering. Until Kamaran was captured by ISIS.
They've started to give me too much information.
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
How did we get here? Well, from "Rogue," of course — but even that game wasn't created in a vacuum.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
Mitigation can buy us time, but only suppression can get us to where we need to be.
Ryan Trahan spent three months building a 4,000 pound boat made out of ice and attempt to sail the length of the world's hottest lake.
If you're now working at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have a moment when you realize that your Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it anymore. Here are a few things you can do to get the most out of your bandwidth.
Intelligence Chair Richard Burr's selloff came around the time he was receiving daily briefings on the health threat.
Just some great, beautiful shorts about the outdoors.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
You can be a careful driver and still, you wouldn't have been able to avoid incidents like this.
They were 31 men at the bottom of the world exploring uncharted territory. What followed was one of the most terrifying survival stories of all time.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
A new survey shows that baby boomers, one of the groups of people most likely to experience complications from COVID-19, are also the least likely to worry about contracting it.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and basketball player Donovan Mitchell were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
An injection of magma under Norris Geyser Basin may be why the region is five inches higher today than it was 20 years ago.