Key & Peele Recreate That Feeling When You're Faking Knowing The Lyrics In The Car
When a popular song comes on, nobody wants to admit they have no idea what the lyrics are.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Look what the cat scared away.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
The White House's inability to track the disease as it spread across the nation crippled the government's response and led to the worst disaster this country has faced in nearly a century.
Sweden made headlines for never shutting down. Here's what's really happening there.
This kid was one "n" away from the perfect crime.
Let's all move to Flavortown, where no one is mean and everything is going to be OK. (For now?!)
It was listed as being $930 on Alibaba when I bought it; of course, like everything else, it's actually way more expensive by the time you factor in batteries and shipping and customs and all kinds of tedious handling stuff.
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.
After he was arrested a lot of weird moments in my childhood made sense.
It's definitely not your grandfather's Oldsmobile. Neither will it be your grandson's, sadly.
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
American movies, like Netflix's new release 'Extraction,' use a yellow filter when they're set in places like India and Mexico. Here's why it keeps popping up, and why it might be making you uncomfortable.
Why did the most competitive athlete of his generation spend a summer shooting "Space Jam"? Brand synergy, baby.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution. But did you know you can build your own apps for it too? The Learn Amazon Alexa Development Bundle will show you how for just $25.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
A comparative immunologist dispels myths about how and where you can contract the coronavirus and provides a comprehensive look at the biggest risk factors as we come down the curve.
Many microwaves were harmed in the process of making this video.
If you're not using a solid-state drive, you're missing out. Boot up in a snap, and get the most out of your computer.
Sometimes when you're open water you fight water with water.
According to the person who recorded the incident, the boat ended up making landfall and ramming straight into a neighbor's yard.
The wireless headphones have been a surprise hit. Here's why.
At 22, he single-handedly put a stop to the worst cyberattack the world had ever seen. Then he was arrested by the FBI. This is his untold story.
It's also basically unknown in the US — but it's big in Japan.
You'll be able to shred as Tony Hawk and friends again very soon.
What happens if you replace Samuel L. Jackson's voice with the calm dulcet tones of Bob Ross during the tensest scene in "Pulp Fiction"?
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
Though his Double-A numbers weren't exactly "big-league material," some believed he wasn't far off.
The phone is said to be codenamed "Wing," and has a main 6.8-inch display alongside a smaller 4-inch screen.
A very unlucky driver in a Toyota Hilux in Melbourne, Australia went the wrong way and couldn't reverse course.
Jordan Goudreau, a former US Army Green Beret, led a failed coup attempt against Nicolás Maduro in partnership with Venezuela's opposition.
It's as unpleasant and awkward as you'd imagine.
The man behind Trump's favorite unproven treatment has made a great career assailing orthodoxy. His claim of a 100 percent cure rate shocked scientists around the world.
Tiffany Danse and Tyler Waterson are the sole residents of East Brother, where they work as innkeepers at a historic lighthouse bed and breakfast and are now sheltering in place.
"I was inspired by a lot of late Romantic poetry — Shelly, Keats, Byron — hence all the rhyming couplets."
Looking back, the cardboard slips that held blank VHS tapes in the '80s and '90s were… really cool?
By mid-March, Ryan Light, Pistol Lake's CEO, was unsure if he'd be able to keep employees staffed or if the warehouse or sewers could even legally operate. Thankfully, Light came up with the ever-rare win-win-win trifecta.
There's a reason why we throw frisbee golf discs with our hands, and not a pneumatic tube.
Social-distancing disagreements are bleeding over into relationships, especially in cases where one partner wants to join a quarantine "pod." How can it be fixed?
An immunization shot is still in development, but debate over who gets priority has already begun.
Now you see it, now you don't.
The UH-60 Black Hawk is a helicopter legend and the battle to replace it is heating up.
Despite the cost of delivery and the food arriving cold, some Palestinians still think it's worth it.
You just got Puck'd.
Readers share photos and stories from their disrupted lives amid the coronavirus crisis — including, in this case, a busy spider in Karachi, bike riding lessons and a surprise birthday party starring Bubbles.
And some you might be aware of.
