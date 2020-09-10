Key & Peele Deliver A Very NSFW Sketch Of Barack Obama Talking About The Government's Mass Surveillance Program
Ask not what your country can do to you.
Ask not what your country can do to you.
Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, alongside co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Coleman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and more in Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve's latest feature.
After a 20-year hiatus away from the screen, the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star is convinced by Ryan Reynolds to help him out with a new Mint Mobile advertisement.
Everything has its tipping point.
Here's why wearing masks work much better at halting disease transmissions than we'd expect.
San Francisco's orange world set to Blade Runner 2049 music is a little too on the nose.
"I was unveiled like a prized pig."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Will Smith's TV cousin is best remembered for his bowtie and love of Tom Jones, but the character was much more complex than that. On the 30th anniversary of the debut of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," we look back at Carlton's creation and legacy.
Two hospitals were built in a matter of days to house the growing number of patients. Existing facilities were converted to health care centers as well. And now, what happened to them?
Don't underestimate the gravity of the situation.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is one situation you don't want to be stuck in.
Frisland never existed, but for centuries, people wanted to believe that it did.
A look back at some cool concept bikes and a few production bikes that resulted from them.
Forget Emma Stone, this guy in a purple shirt parkouring his heart out in the opening sequence of "La La Land" should have gotten an Oscar.
Thanks to a viral Reddit document called "AM I A LESBIAN," many women are seeing dissociative, self-destructive hetero hookups in a new light.
It's sometimes hard to wrap our heads around how big of a figure a trillion dollars is. Here's a graph that helps illustrate what it actually looks like.
For years, the fossil industry has been pushing the narrative the renewable energy options aren't feasible.
The movie was derided by critics as little more than a video game commercial masquerading as a "Tommy" knockoff. But to '80s babies, it tapped into something deeper.
We asked Michelle Koza, the woman behind the largest archive of the bygone '80s fashion label currently in existence, what it's been like to sift through her 2,400 (and growing) cozy relics, and were reminded once again of why our love for the label runs so deep.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Ask not what your country can do to you.
Larry Harnisch has spent 24 years researching the Dahlia case and dispelling myths. Has he finally found an answer of his own?
Slow and steady wins the friendship race.
Against the backdrop of climate change, the delicate underwater ecology of Alaska's Aleutian Islands is hurting from declines in otters.
Happy birthday to "Wordless Workshop" cartoonist Roy Doty, who would've turned 98 this year.
The story behind the insane math question that appeared on the 1982 SAT Examination.
What happens to young men when they quit the modeling industry? While some exit the business gracefully, others take a nose dive, only to find salvation at the Cheesecake Factory.
It's still 2020 and the pandemic-slash-climate change apocalypse just got even worse.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The NBA legend lives in a house fit for a king.
While caring for people with the disease, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell began to suspect that the Covid-19 treatment consensus was wrong.
San Francisco's orange world set to Blade Runner 2049 music is a little too on the nose.
To truly understand how we've arrived at this place, we need to go back 15 years and revisit "Loose Change."
More pictures, more videos, more storage. Stock up on SD cards from Lexar while they're on deep discount at Amazon.
Kate Mara stars as a high school teacher who begins an illicit love affair with a high school student in "A Teacher" — coming to FX on Hulu on November 10.
The Pi Beta Phi house, a squat building just outside the University of Oklahoma's campus, was one of the first sororities to make national news.
A growing number of AmazonBasics products have become bestsellers since the line's inception, and many have ratings above four stars. But consumers have raised serious safety concerns about AmazonBasics items in complaints to government regulators and in reviews posted on Amazon's own website.
Here's some useful advice to get through airport security faster.
The Academy's new standards are aimed at long-term change.
See the 922 faces of power behind Hollywood, the justice system, big businesses and more; 180 of them identify as a person of color.
Defector, a sports website established by former Deadspin staff members, launched with a bang with a video from Daniel Radcliffe reading the worst tweets of 2020 so far.
Actress Dame Diana Rigg, famous for roles including Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82.
The judge overseeing the case ruled Wednesday that government prosecutors can examine Holmes. The ruling was in response to the failed blood-testing startup founder's plan to introduce evidence of "mental disease or defect" or other mental condition "bearing on the issue of guilt," according to the filing.
This footage of the making of the "WAP" music video demonstrates Cardi B's ability to pull all the stops.
Alzheimer's is just one of many brain disorders that can cause declines in memory, thinking and judgment — each associated with different causes, symptoms and treatments.
In case you're wondering if this is normal: it absolutely is not.
The popular depiction of raindrops is wrong. Here's what they actually look like.
A past generation's glory can be the next generation's headache.
We tend to think of PC computers as bulky, but what if you could render them "invisible"?
Two Jewish girls from north-eastern France found themselves in great danger when Germany invaded 80 years ago. But while their parents and younger sister were caught and murdered, they survived — with dozens of other Jewish children — thanks to the bravery of a nun in a convent near Toulouse.
They seemed like the future… and here we are. We remember the key PC machines that inspired a generation of gamers and programmers.
Someone recorded this train having a really bad, no good, horrible day.
Power outages, paper jams and ancient technology are more likely culprits than hackers.
"I have the privilege of learning about racism, of hearing about it from my family, rather than experiencing it."
2020 has a winner for the weirdest premise for a movie, coming November 13, 2020.
In one of the world's least-visited corners, thousands of ancient stone dwellings dot the landscape, baffling archaeologists.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.