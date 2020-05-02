Kevin James Gets A Birthday Surprise During The Quarantine And Then Reality Kicks In
Kevin James sums up the feelings of everyone celebrating birthdays during the pandemic.
Rebecca Black became famous for making the most disliked YouTube video in history. What happened to her and how has she moved on with her life?
An extremely lucky rabbit was able to outwit this leopard just in the nick of time.
Sometimes in life you go out looking for rare limestone endemic plants in Death Valley and you accidentally wind up with a 68-year-old plane crash relic instead.
A day in the life of Abigail, a snail of the Olivella semistriata species.
And just when they've finally managed to almost get away with it, the police arrives.
Keep your siblings close, keep your mommy closer.
The Trump-Biden fight is already underway, and it's totally online. What it's like to spend seven days following their whirlwind all-digital faceoff.
Sightings of the Asian giant hornet have prompted fears that the vicious insect could establish itself in the United States and devastate bee populations.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We have more data than ever to track a growing number of coronavirus cases, tests and deaths. But can we rely on these numbers?
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
We didn't even know what chess was at the age of three, let alone be able to stand our ground against a chess grandmaster.
A Montana doctor named Annie Bukacek is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 deaths and suggesting that testing and vaccination programs will take away people's "medical freedom." She's also on the county Board of Health.
Deaths and new infections in the U.S. are surpassing projections even during lockdowns, and it's likely to get worse.
Machine Gun Kelly had a hilarious reaction when he discovered all the smack that Jeff Lewis from Flipping Out was saying on his radio show
Besides Red Shoe Diaries there were few shows in the '90s as unabashedly sexual as Xena.
Feel your posture getting out of whack while working from home? Upright Go 2 is the clever device designed to help you achieve perfect posture. Just put it on your back and start training.
A father and daughter collaborated together to do a scene-for-scene remake of the dinner sequence from Tim Burton's classic film.
Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson deadlifted 501 kg/1,104 pounds on Saturday.
Tara Reade says a Senate report she filed against Joe Biden didn't refer to sexual harassment or assault.
The president announced the nomination of an inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services who would replace an acting official whose report embarrassed Trump.
The mall was a central part to American life for over 50 years but today, many of them lie in ruin and the ones that have survived are teetering on the edge of economic survival. What happened?
Richard McGuire banned from Walt Disney World property,
What felt impossible has become thinkable. The spring of 2020 is suggestive of how much, and how quickly, we can change as a civilization.
As of Friday, 1.7 million people have joined a Facebook Group called "A group where we all pretend to be ants in an ant colony" — which is exactly what it sounds like.
Michael Reeves builds a surgery robot and attempts to try it out with hilariously varying degrees of success.
The coronavirus pandemic threatens the US election in November. What are states going to do?
As we redesign a new world partitioned by plexiglass, the industry experiences whiplash
Tracking your daily symptoms can help you and your doctors make better decisions about whether a hospital visit is needed.
A creative (and slightly NSFW) collaboration between KesselsKramer, screenwriter Efthimis Filippou, and 62 artists led to this short film called "A Window To The World."
PFS, which packs and ships jewelry and cosmetics, stayed open even as employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Some temporary workers say they quit over a lack of workplace protections, but agencies keep sending people to $9 an hour jobs.
The institution took decades to come to grips with the trauma of the killing of four students 50 years ago
Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Koen Geens struggled to put on face mask during a press junket on Thursday.
Sam Lloyd, an actor best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on "Scrubs," has died, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 56.
With billions of people staying home, the world is reinventing the weekend.
The "Parks and Recreation" cast reunited together during the pandemic for a fundraising special and it's the pick-me-up we all need right now.
Why the conflict over the movie industry's embrace of video on demand reflects a century-long symbiotic relationship gone sour. AMC is just Trollin'.
Elon Musk welcomes you to Meltdown May. He is its mascot.
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
For researchers using delicate, one-of-a-kind equipment, the extreme conditions at the bottom of the planet pose special challenges.
We are in utter awe of this. We also want to get the hell out of there before it hits.
As large poultry producers hit production roadblocks, their small-scale counterparts are adapting to a surge in demand.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
Beaches in parts of Florida began reopening today after almost a month. In these times Florida man, Daniel Uhlfelder's' latest gimmick: a "grim reaper" tour, just in case we forgot how nightmarish the past month has been.
The sandwich boys Ben Turley and Brent Young demonstrate how roast beef gets made.
Cities around the world might slowly be coming back to life, but there's no going back to 'normal.'
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
Individual differences in genetic makeup may explain our susceptibility to the new coronavirus and the severity of the disease it causes.
NYC is now the epicenter, and Seattle is on its way to flattening the curve. This isn't a coincidence—one city did the right things and moved quickly, while the other stalled and suffered. So what can we learn from these major cities' diverging pandemic paths?