The Brooklyn Nets Close Out Fast Break With Blockbuster Backboard Alley-Oop
After the Cavaliers lost control, Brooklyn took over. This one had it all: a behind the back pass, a touch pass and an alley-oop off the backboard.
Melinda French Gates voiced concerns about her husband's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and a harassment claim against his money manager.
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In the dying seconds of the game, Liverpool FC's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson headed in a goal to secure his team three points.
Trevor Bauer is an arch-deceiver, capable of elite trickery on baseball's biggest stage. This is a look inside his mind.
Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
Saturday nights are for dancing, but Sunday mornings are for Jesus.
R.O. Kwon, Nicole Chung and other writers on where they grew up and how it shaped their identities.
How a 100 million year old coastline filled with the carbonate skeletons of ancient krill may have helped Joe Biden in 2020.
Chamath Palihapitiya — tech billionaire, Golden State Warriors co-owner, and all-around meme lord — has a sure-thing, 100%, can't-miss investment for you that will definitely, absolutely pay off for him.
Police had been searching for the big cat since it was spotted lounging on the front lawn of a home last week.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Action Lab introduces us to Aerogel, a solid substance that is made of 98% air.
Since the '80s, Scabby the Rat has become a mainstay of worker-led protests — an eyesore to let people walking by know that the management doesn't treat its labor fairly. But where exactly did Scabby come from?
"Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?"
We're sincerely surprised at how beautiful and elaborate these Lego flowers ended up. Truly, some of the finest work out of Denmark in years.
One hundred years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, community members still can't get the federal government to recognize Greenwood's significance.
Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with the updates on the latest news.
In a place where men have historically been absent, the role of women on this Estonian isle has expanded beyond traditional gender roles and into every aspect of life on dry land.
Much has been said about people opposed to or skeptical of coronavirus vaccines. But there's another group that has yet to get shots, and their reasons are more complex.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gets an assist from doctors, who minored in theater, and hashes out all the possible scenarios.
Billy Markus, who co-created dogecoin in 2013, says the community that has formed around the cryptocurrency is a big part of its appeal.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Chris Rock spoke with Esquire about the most memorable moments in his life, and reminisced about Chris Farley's last days.
Tucked into one of the walls of the St. Louis Central Library is an elegant but easily missed double door leading to a true treasure trove.
The huge grocery chain and other megastores like it have revolutionized the way many Asian-Americans shop and eat.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
Twenty years ago, fashion lost the visionary designer behind P-Funk and Kiss — and a prophet of a future yet to come.
In honor of the once-in-a-generation emergence of the Brood X cicadas, two insect authorities lay out their case (without shedding them) for the best pop culture bugs.
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
Biden is placing a premium on nominating a diverse range of judicial nominees, and confirming them quickly with the help of the Senate.
After a career-threatening and life-altering injury, Stewie wants more. Which is why she's continuing her pursuit of history, whether it's through basketball, sneakers, or her newfound voice.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
The next 6-12 months will be the best time in a decade for startups to hire
In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday evening the attacks were continuing at "full-force" and will "take time."
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
Undocumented immigrants are doing the backbreaking farm work that keeps the US food system running but struggle to feed their families.
Smart grids were supposed to come to the rescue a long time ago.
Juliana Mazza got the scoop every crime journalist dreams of making while the cameras are rolling.
The "Mad Men" sets were an homage to Gerald Luss, who designed the Time & Life offices in 1959. At 95, he is still designing.
It's time to prepare for a new and better normal than your pre-pandemic life.
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
Carlette Duffy felt both vindicated and excited. Both relieved and angry.
We're against rocking a lean for the swagger, but we don't want our book collection to topple. These book ends keep everything neatly in place.
Here's the process of making a bar glass completely from scratch.