Kendall Jenner Attempted To Cut A Cucumber On 'The Kardashians' And It Left Fans Scratching Their Heads
E! News helpfully breaks down this perplexing moment from Hulu's "The Kardashians" where Kendall Jenner struggled to cut a cucumber.
The owner of a house on North Carolina's Outer Banks that washed out to sea this week said he bought it not realizing how vulnerable it was to severe storms.
A cool behind-the-scenes peek at the visual effects in "The Book Of Boba Fett."
Did you know he sends Dakota Fanning a birthday present every year?
For our new Crypto Diaries series, a New Yorker who's in 97 Discords walks us through his "degen headspace."
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's chief wildlife biologist Laura Francoeur reveals how they keep birds and planes from striking each other in the sky.
Tag yourself — I'm either "Unexpected item in bagging area" or "Summoned Demon."
How a radical abortion opponent ended up dumpster-diving for remains.
Shaquille O'Neal is often considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but was he actually that good? Here's a retrospective of his roller coaster NBA career.
In the wake of MCR's new song "The Foundations of Decay," people are losing their minds. Please enjoy fans' perfect memes about it.
The masterpiece was almost certainly acquired by a billionaire collector, but the mystery of which one, exactly, has only deepened in the days since the sale.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Olsen took Vanity Fair's polygraph test and, when asked her thoughts about Haim in the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film, she was honest — but not honest enough.
As countries across the continent face off in the Eurovision Song Contest, one guy completely nails the way the host of the competition sounds like.
Den of Geek's contributors and readers choose the best of the best TV comedies from the past 15 years.
Men love to ask her about it.
Surfers from around the globe flock to Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of catching a 100-foot wave. Here's how a submarine canyon helped make waves bigger than anywhere else on the planet.
Denis-Carl Robidoux used a Gugusse Roller to scan the 35mm trailers of over a thousand movies, and the result evokes pure nostalgia.
Vine is now defunct but its six-second videos loop on in people's minds.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
In honor of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's last day, here's a compilation of some of her best exchanges with Peter Doocy.
For your low-stakes moral quandaries.
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian troops on a key part of the battlefield, but they can't cross the river in order to do so without getting killed.
A cautionary tale about why you steer clear of any food that's expired.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Is the U.S. destined to have a recession in 2022?
CNN's Nic Robertson explains what Finland joining NATO could mean for the country's relationship with Russia.
Rustling up a great dinner is easier than ever with these helpful kitchen tools.
Khalid Shahin and his sister Jameelah found this old "Legend of Zelda" cartoon and added raunchy dialogue from MTV's "Beavis and Butthead." (From 2021)
In a comedy first, the late actor-comedian self-shot a final hour of new stand-up to be released in the event of his death: "The material's fantastic. ... I hope people appreciate that he did this."
Jimmy Kimmel reacted to the news of North Korea's first case of COVID-19 with an educated guess of how it arrived there.
Campaigns that started with criticizing school board members and librarians have turned their attention to tech companies such as OverDrive and Epic, which operated for years without drawing much controversy.
This week, we've also got a NYT columnist who feels like women's bodily autonomy is bad for men, a 26-year-old enjoying his life in NYC and a guy who thinks a baby formula shortage is not actually a big deal.
BritMonkey makes the case that the lack of affordable housing can be tied to pretty much every problem in the world.
JerryRigEverything takes Ford's electric F-150 for a test drive and declares it the most powerful truck ever made.
Featuring a 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this is a steal for $1,299.
The NFL pre-season is a still a few weeks away and the LA Chargers have already got their fans pumped with this fantastic anime inspired schedule video.
In Basilicata, photographer Michele Battilomo says, "there's more people dying than being born."
The authors of a new book on right-leaning humor say conservatives, long dismissed by liberals as "not funny," are making humor work for them — and that could make a difference in the polls.
A road rage incident was caught on camera in McDermitt, Nevada and a truck driver couldn't look away. Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt and the man behind the wheel was arrested.
Friday the 13th has been considered an unlucky date for centuries — but how did the superstition come to be?
It's Barry Enderwick's mission in life to make every sandwich recipe he can find from early 20th century cookbooks. These are easily the most disgusting he's attempted.
Enes Yilmazer got an exclusive on this massive private Boeing 767 that has two bedrooms and a bunch of other rooms — making it one of the biggest private birds in the sky.
Canadian sketch comedy troupe "The Kids In The Hall" had a sketch about leasing the ownership of someone's underwear back in 1994 which pretty much sums up what non-fungible tokens are in 2022.
And should you, a normal person, care?